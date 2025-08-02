Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul Chimes Into Viral Drake Debate From Bas

Drake may have a lot of enemies in his orbit these days, but he has so many more supporters who balance that energy out. In the latest example of this, Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul chimed into a viral debate that Dreamville rapper Bas responded to from a certain Hot 97 host.

"Drake is among the most, if not the most, inclusive of artists our culture has put forth," Bas argued. "Pushed countless rappers to the forefront, dancehall artists, afrobeats artists, R&B artists, reggaeton, older artists, newer artists etc. I don’t get this 'culture' narrative that’s persisted since the battle. If it’s the Canadian thing, Toronto a hour flight from NYC lol. I’d argue their culture and ethnic makeup is more akin to NYC than pretty much any city in the States. NYC, Toronto, London are a triumvirate culturally. Surely it’s not his pen? He’s arguably the greatest writer of a generation. So what is it ?"

Ebro & Drake

Now, Drake is getting a little more support. Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul, as caught by Complex Music on Instagram, took to a comments section on the social media platform to speak out about his perspective.

"@champagnepapi Is the Best Artist I've ever worked with," he wrote. "Especially how ge do business. [praying hands emoji] Plus his power is unbelievable. One track with him in 2019 totally [rebirthed] my production to other big artists." While the two don't have any official collaborations, the OVO mogul does have many Memphis connections and a clear love and respect for that era.