ovoxo
- Pop CultureDrake Gives A Heartfelt Toast At The Weeknd's 32nd Birthday Party: WatchThe Canadian icons celebrated big alongside Future and other friends at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCollege Course About Drake & The Weeknd To Be Taught At University In TorontoToronto-based author and Hip-Hop expert Dalton Higgins will be teaching a course on Drake and The Weeknd at Ryerson University next year.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicThe Weeknd Drops New Music From Young Thug, Quavo & More On "Memento Mori"Unreleased tracks from 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Offset, Young Thug and the list goes on...By Aida C.
- MusicDrake Brings Ultimate Throwback With MSN Messenger Caption"xD."By Aida C.
- MusicPartyNextDoor's New Album Update: "It's Coming"PartyNextDoor's new album is on the way. By Aida C.
- MusicDrake Unfollows The Weeknd On Instagram & Follows Soulja BoyDrake is here for Soulja Boy's comeback but likely upset over The Weeknd's "Lost In The Fire" verse.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Promises The Weeknd Collaboration Album "Has To Happen"OVOXOMG.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake & The Weeknd Perform "Crew Love" In TorontoThe hometown audience is loving it.By Trevor Smith
- MusicDrake Says The Weeknd's "House Of Balloons" Is In His Top 5 Albums Of All TimeWatch The Weeknd bring out Drake in London.By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentAll Of Drake & The Weeknd's CollaborationsFor a small stretch of time, Drake and The Weeknd proved themselves to be a powerful songwriting team.By Trevor Smith
- MusicCould Drake & The Weeknd Be Getting Back In The Studio Together?After both artists attend P. Reign's birthday party, speculation of a potential collab arises.By Trevor Smith
- MusicThe Weeknd On Collab Project With Drake: "Why Not?"The Weeknd talks about a potential joint project with Drake.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDrake & The Weeknd Throw Homecoming Show In TorontoDrake and The Weeknd celebrated their return to Canadian soil with a special homecoming concert.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDrake & The Weeknd Perform "Crew Love" Live In LondonDrake and The Weekend perform their duet, "Crew Love" at the O2 Arena in London, England.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDrake & The Weeknd Back In The Studio TogetherDrake and The Weeknd reunited in the studio this week.By Trevor Smith