Drake Seeks Lucian Grainge's Emails And Texts About Release Of "Not Like Us" In Newest Filing

Drake is pushing the courts to force Universal Music Group into handing over files from its CEO & chairman, Lucian Grainge. He and his lawyers accuse the mogul of personally approving the release of the claims made in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” In the 76-page legal filing submitted on August 12, Drake's lawyers contended that Grainge knowingly pushed the claims in the song, even though they were false.

Grainge’s involvement, according to the filing, could reveal “actual malice." Actual malice refers to the legal requirement needed to prove defamation. It would also mean that Grainge acted with "reckless disregard" for the facts.

Negligence or simply failing to research a claim more deeply does not prove actual malice in a defamation case. Drake's lawyers say Grainge’s communications could show he knew the claims made in "NLU" were false.

UMG initially tried to prevent Grainge from being included in discovery by labeling him an "apex executive." The apex doctrine shields high-ranking executives from being deposed during the standard discovery process. UMG later retracted that. Instead, the company now states that Grainge had “no meaningful involvement" in the song's release. Moreover, they argue that any material from Grainge would merely be duplicate info.

Drake Lucian Grainge Relationship

Lucian Grainge's name is present elsewhere in the documents filed over the last several months. Drake's lawyers believe that Grainge's appearance at the Grammys and celebrating Lamar's "Not Like Us" wins is relevant to their case. They also allege that UMG was "incentivized" to devalue Drake's music to gain leverage in contract renegotiations.

On top of Grainge's communications, Drake's lawyers have also demanded nearly a year and a half's worth of documents pertaining to Kendrick Lamar's UMG deal.