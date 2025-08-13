Drake Demands Unredacted Version Of Kendrick Lamar’s UMG Contract In Latest Filing

Drake’s legal team secured a copy of Kendrick Lamar’s UMG contract and are now demanding to have it un-redacted.

Drake’s lawyers argued that the redactions are "plainly improper," and are demanding an unredacted version of the document. The The full details of Lamar's contract are crucial to the success of the Toronto rapper's case because his lawyers allege that UMG had the contractual power to prevent the release of "Not Like Us," but chose not to do so.

According to the new court documents, first obtained by Music Business Worldwide, Drake’s legal team seeks “all contracts and agreements between [UMG] and Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, his agents, or anyone working on his behalf, including all contracts and agreements reflecting [UMG's] right to approve, reject, refuse to publish, edit, amend, alter, or veto the publication of Kendrick Lamar Duckworth’s Musical Works, Music Videos, or other content.”

