Gucci Mane Reveals He Apologized To Drake & Accepted Young Thug's Apology

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1104 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Gucci Mane Apologized Drake Accept Young Thug Apology Hip Hop News
Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Gucci Mane reacts during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Young Thug had spoken ill of Drake, Gucci Mane, and more in a series of leaked jail calls, which made Guwop reflect on forgiveness.

Gucci Mane just released his new album Episodes, which means he has a press run to make to reflect on his legendary career and look to the future. As caught by The Shade Room, he recently appeared on the Big Facts podcast and spoke on forgiveness, specifically bringing up situations with Drake and Young Thug.

In the former's case, Guwop had apparently dissed Drizzy at one point, and later reached out to apologize. On the other hand, Thugger's recent leaked jail calls recently saw him speak ill of both the 6ix God and his 1017 Records mentor. Gucci then revealed that he accepted Thug's apology for these remarks, prioritizing honesty, well-being, camaraderie, and respect.

"I felt good that, after I had them episodes and got out, a lot of people I reached out to and said 'Hey, I'm sorry, I'm going through something, I wasn't well then,' them folks like, 'I forgive you, Gucci,'" he expressed. "I said some bulls**t about Drake. Texted him something crazy. I was going through an episode. So I had to hit him back and be like, 'I'm sorry about that, I was going through something.' And he was like, 'Man, you know, we gon' get past that. Brothers go through stuff.'

Read More: Gucci Mane Recalls His Wife Kidnapping Him During A Mental Health Episode

Gucci Mane & Young Thug

"Bruh, I felt so good that people understood, 'cause I'm straight like, 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry,'" Gucci continued. "To everybody I said anything. I'm just texting people. I did it to 30 people. Some people don't want to hear it. They just don't f**k with me no more. But a lot of people were like, 'Man, we gon' get past that. It ain't no big deal.' And I'm appreciative of that. I'm like that too, for real. It's people who I won't forgive that can't come around me no more. But somebody forgave me, though.

"Let's say for instance, like, Thug said some stuff about me, right?" Gucci Mane concluded. "And that came on the Internet. But then he made a song and said, 'I miss my dogs.' I immediately accepted the apology 'cause I done been there. And I wanted somebody to forgive me. It's like a weight on you. You want somebody to be like, 'Bruh, it's okay.' I ain't talk to him. But yeah, I forgive him."

Read More: Gucci Mane Breaks His Silence On Pooh Shiesty’s Early Prison Release

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Original Content Gucci Mane's New 1017: How Wop Is Shaping The South 14.5K
Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images Profiles Meet Gucci Mane's Middle Man: Sean Paine 27.8K
Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images + Artist's own image Original Content Zaytoven Details Why Gucci Mane Agreed To Jeezy Verzuz & Dives Into "So Icy" History 69.5K
News That's What I Like (Remix) 295
Comments 0