Gucci Mane Reveals He Apologized To Drake & Accepted Young Thug's Apology

Gucci Mane just released his new album Episodes, which means he has a press run to make to reflect on his legendary career and look to the future. As caught by The Shade Room, he recently appeared on the Big Facts podcast and spoke on forgiveness, specifically bringing up situations with Drake and Young Thug.

In the former's case, Guwop had apparently dissed Drizzy at one point, and later reached out to apologize. On the other hand, Thugger's recent leaked jail calls recently saw him speak ill of both the 6ix God and his 1017 Records mentor. Gucci then revealed that he accepted Thug's apology for these remarks, prioritizing honesty, well-being, camaraderie, and respect.

"I felt good that, after I had them episodes and got out, a lot of people I reached out to and said 'Hey, I'm sorry, I'm going through something, I wasn't well then,' them folks like, 'I forgive you, Gucci,'" he expressed. "I said some bulls**t about Drake. Texted him something crazy. I was going through an episode. So I had to hit him back and be like, 'I'm sorry about that, I was going through something.' And he was like, 'Man, you know, we gon' get past that. Brothers go through stuff.'

Gucci Mane & Young Thug

"Bruh, I felt so good that people understood, 'cause I'm straight like, 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry,'" Gucci continued. "To everybody I said anything. I'm just texting people. I did it to 30 people. Some people don't want to hear it. They just don't f**k with me no more. But a lot of people were like, 'Man, we gon' get past that. It ain't no big deal.' And I'm appreciative of that. I'm like that too, for real. It's people who I won't forgive that can't come around me no more. But somebody forgave me, though.