Drake Is On Pace To Have His Biggest Year Ever On Spotify After Latest Feat

With the new album "ICEMAN" presumably coming soon, it's likely that Drake will have even more success to boast by the end of the year.

Drake may have taken a loss last year against Kendrick Lamar, but this by no means has slowed down the success of his catalog or the hype of his next moves. In fact, if you look at his Spotify numbers, they suggest on paper that he's bigger than ever.

According to Rap on Instagram, Drizzy recently surpassed 14 billion streams on Spotify in 2025, keeping him on pace to have his biggest year ever on the platform. This speaks not only to the continued interest in his classics, but also the hype generated by the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album from this year, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and his upcoming solo album ICEMAN.

Furthermore, this achievement should come as no surprise when concerning an artist as massive and wide-reaching as Drake. At this point, all fans are really wondering is just how good ICEMAN will be.

This follows other recent commercial milestones, such as his Travis Scott collab "SICKO MODE" tying "God's Plan" as the second-highest-RIAA-certified hip-hop song of all time. How many of these will the 6ix God score in 2026?

Beam & Drake

We will find out soon enough, as it seems like, if ICEMAN does come out, it will be late this year going into the next. But the only way we will find out is by patiently waiting for that next stream, single, or announcement, which will surely cause an earthquake in rap discourse whenever it lands.

However, some Drake haters recently had a field day. They accused him of using a Beam reference track for the Central Cee-assisted "Triumph Tower" leak, but the connection a little bit too vague to make heads or tails of. After all, the song didn't come out in the first place, so why the fuss?

Meanwhile, Drake's allegedly planning a big interview coming soon, according to a recent revelation from DJ Vlad and DJ Akademiks. This got fans very curious, as his aversion to traditional media has been a point of debate for die-hards and haters. The Boy would certainly have a lot to talk about, whether it's his successes or his less flattering moves.

