DJ Akademiks Teases Drake Interview With "Legendary" Media Figure

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 628 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Drake Interview Legendary Media Hip Hop News
Nov 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (white coat) sits courtside during a game between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Considering the Kendrick Lamar battle, the UMG lawsuit, and the new album "ICEMAN," Drake would have a lot to talk about.

One of the many criticisms against Drake throughout his past few years of hip-hop dominance is a lack of press with big hip-hop media. Of course, their criticism of him in some cases makes this possibility unlikely, let alone unnecessary given his status. But DJ Akademiks recently suggested to DJ Vlad that this might change.

In a VladTV interview clip caught by $$$ky on Twitter, Akademiks answered a question from Vlad about a private conversation they had. Apparently, they know that the 6ix God is considering doing an interview with a huge and unexpected media figure, although Ak didn't want to spill the full beans that they apparently both know of.

"Nah, I can't say it. If I say it, I feel like it's gon' ruin it," DJ Akademiks remarked concerning Drake's potential next moves. "Nah, I'm trying to... Nah, nah, nah, aye, listen... In the history of music, you know... The things I'm most proud about is when I can make two things that happen that sometimes, I'm not involved in. I'm not always, like, self-serving. Like, 'Alright, let's do this. I get all the –,' nah. But we'll see, I'm trying to... You know. [...] It'll be legendary. Legendary."

"You won't believe who Drake is considering doing an interview with," DJ Vlad added. "And it's not who you think it is. It's crazy. It's so left-field. No one will see it coming."

Read More: Drake Flexes $1 Million Barbie Watch While Asking For His "Staci Doll"

Drake ICEMAN

Of course, this led to a lot of different theories around who this could be, and whether or not this hypothetical interview would even happen. Drake's fallout from the Kendrick Lamar battle continues to captivate hip-hop audiences, and folks still want to hear more and more about it... Especially from the artists themselves.

Elsewhere, Drake has his new album ICEMAN to promote, so that would also be a big part of this potential interview. But it seems like he's still thinking about it, so don't get your hopes up. Either way, it's likely that folks will not need an interview to know how the Toronto superstar is feeling right now. After all, he's made that very clear lyrically.

Read More: Drake's Latest T-Shirt Reads Like A Subliminal Dig At Kendrick Lamar Fans

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show Music Drake Gives Adam22 His Hip-Hop Media Big Three, Shows Rare Love To Joe Budden And Shades DJ Vlad 3.2K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 6.4K
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - April 20, 2023 Music DJ Vlad Reveals He's Working On A Response To Yung Bleu's Diss 1065
DJ Akademiks ICEMAN Isnt Drake Last Album UMG Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Thinks "ICEMAN" Isn't Drake's Last UMG Album After Lawsuit 2.5K
Comments 1