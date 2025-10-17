DJ Akademiks Teases Drake Interview With "Legendary" Media Figure

One of the many criticisms against Drake throughout his past few years of hip-hop dominance is a lack of press with big hip-hop media. Of course, their criticism of him in some cases makes this possibility unlikely, let alone unnecessary given his status. But DJ Akademiks recently suggested to DJ Vlad that this might change.

In a VladTV interview clip caught by $$$ky on Twitter, Akademiks answered a question from Vlad about a private conversation they had. Apparently, they know that the 6ix God is considering doing an interview with a huge and unexpected media figure, although Ak didn't want to spill the full beans that they apparently both know of.

"Nah, I can't say it. If I say it, I feel like it's gon' ruin it," DJ Akademiks remarked concerning Drake's potential next moves. "Nah, I'm trying to... Nah, nah, nah, aye, listen... In the history of music, you know... The things I'm most proud about is when I can make two things that happen that sometimes, I'm not involved in. I'm not always, like, self-serving. Like, 'Alright, let's do this. I get all the –,' nah. But we'll see, I'm trying to... You know. [...] It'll be legendary. Legendary."

"You won't believe who Drake is considering doing an interview with," DJ Vlad added. "And it's not who you think it is. It's crazy. It's so left-field. No one will see it coming."

Drake ICEMAN

Of course, this led to a lot of different theories around who this could be, and whether or not this hypothetical interview would even happen. Drake's fallout from the Kendrick Lamar battle continues to captivate hip-hop audiences, and folks still want to hear more and more about it... Especially from the artists themselves.