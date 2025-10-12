Travis Scott & Drake Are Right Behind Travis & Kendrick Lamar's RIAA Record

Few rappers are as neutral in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef as Travis Scott seemingly is, mostly because he continues to find massive success with the material he has with both sworn enemies. In fact, he can now say that he boasts two of the highest-certified hip-hop songs of all time, each with one leader of 2024's exhausting but exemplary hip-hop feud.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, 2018's ASTROWORLD-featured, Drizzy-assisted smash hit "SICKO MODE" was just certified 16 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), denoting over 16 million units sold. This ties it with the 6ix God's "God's Plan" off of Scorpion (also in 2018) as the second highest-certified rap song of all time. To complete the irony, the highest-certified hip-hop song of all time is Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar's "goosebumps" collab from 2016's Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight.

Of course, there are other tracks from all of these artists that could be higher on the list... If they and the RIAA update their certifications. For example, sales numbers suggest that K.Dot's "HUMBLE." could be 20 times platinum by this point. But it can't claim the title until they certify it.

Travis Scott Johannesburg

Going back to the speculations around loyalty, Travis Scott is clearly still cool with Drake. Although the Toronto superstar hasn't done much publicly to return the favor, La Flame still shows love online in the aftermath of the Kendrick Lamar battle. He and Kendrick have never been the type to flaunt a friendship at all online, but Travis' proximity to Future and Metro Boomin is what continues to spark rumors of tensions.

Beyond all that rap conflict, though, Travis Scott just stuck to his personal UTOPIA. Beyond featuring on WE DON'T TRUST YOU and working with some of Drizzy's foes, he hasn't done anything to contribute to any animosity. It's what makes commercial milestones like these so curious and ironic. Scott's Johannesburg concert in South Africa over the weekend certainly showed the scale behind those victories, with over 70,000 fans.