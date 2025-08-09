Amid the rollout for Let God Sort Em Out, Pusha T decided to finally call out Travis Scott. As most of you know, he did so on the evil single for the Clipse record, "So Be It." On the song's final verse, he revealed that he saw the man inside him die after his Kylie Jenner breakup.

"You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b*tch and your pride in front of me." Ultimately, the Virginia spitter had enough of Scott's two-faced behavior. The preview of "MELTDOWN" he gave for him and Pharrell Williams was the straw that broke the camel's back. Of course, a Drake verse appears on the final version where he disses both of them.

Push made a point to bring up in interviews how he had been doing this for a long time and with a lot of people. One of those even includes The Boy. If you remember, Travis begged Metro Boomin and Future to play "Like That" at Rolling Loud last year. That record was crucial to the Kendrick Lamar beef, and it showed in Push's eyes, at least, that he's only going to ride with someone if they are up.

Travis Scott & WWE

This has led some folks online to side with Pusha. Additionally, some have begun to view the Houston superstar in a different light. Moreover, it's raised questions about Drake and Scott's friendship, especially with the latter focusing on losing so many friends on one of his newest songs, "What Did I Miss?"

While Drizzy has yet to comment directly on where he stands with his "SICKO MODE" collaborator, it appears that Trav is still cool with him. In fact, he was recently caught supporting the lead single for ICEMAN.

But that's not all. In a clip caught by Akademiks TV, Scott couldn't help but get down to the $$$4U hit "NOKIA." He appears to be at some festival or party in Marbella, Spain. That would make sense considering he just performed in Ibiza moments ago.

Overall, its good to see that Scott has no problems with The 6ix God, even if we don't know how the latter feels. However, not all is well with his relationship with the WWE. Reportedly, the two entities had a falling out. It seems it could be fixed, according to Paul Heyman, a WWE executive, said, "It fell apart, and we moved forward without it. The whole deal with Travis Scott."

However, he did add, "I don't know if he's done. Any meeting that I was in that involved Travis Scott, I got along with him fine. Have I heard things? I have. Do I know the accuracy of it? [No,] haven't heard Travis' version of it."