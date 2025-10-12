Travis Scott Debunks Fan Who Claimed He Was Late To South Africa Concert

Travis Scott performed for over 70,000 raucous fans in Johannesburg last night, although the scale of this show certainly impacted its prep.

Travis Scott has been traveling the world for the past two years on his "Circus Maximus" tour in support of UTOPIA, and the road isn't over. Last night (Saturday, October 12), he performed at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa for over 70,000 fans. But La Flame made it clear that his spectacle went as smoothly as scheduled when a fan claimed he was very late to the show.

Per Joburg ETC, stormy weather conditions exacerbated a late start to the show, which reportedly began an hour and a half after it was scheduled. This resulted in a lot of frustrated fan reactions online, but it seemed like everything went great and people were very ecstatic once the show actually got underway.

As such, the Houston superstar took to social media afterwards to share some thoughts with fans. Beyond reacting to fans' hype clips and proclaiming that "Tonight showed me something different," he also clapped back at a page who accused him of being overly late for the show. "Wasn’t a hour late. Lighting delay brudda Flame always ready," Travis Scott replied.

Travis Scott Setlist

Per setlist.fm, this Johannesburg set had a pretty similar run of tracks to other "Circus Maximus" shows. "HYAENA," "MODERN JAM," and "MY EYES" make up some of the UTOPIA selections, whereas newer JACKBOYS 2 cuts like "CHAMPAIN & VACAY" and "DUMBO" made the list. Other highlights include "Nightcrawler" "BACKR00MS," "BUTTERFLY EFFECT," "Mamacita," and of course, six renditions of "FE!N."

But Travis Scott's older material is still resonating in addition to this last studio album cycle. His Kendrick Lamar-assisted track "goosebumps" just became the highest-certified hip-hop song in history, which the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) recently announced.

It's yet another point on the board for the Cactus Jack creative, who has had a pretty big 2025 so far. A new compilation generated some fan division critically, but it still performed very well.

"Circus Maximus"

Elsewhere, though, Travis Scott may have more tension to handle. After his lack of awards at the Grammys last year, Killer Mike recently spoke on beating him out in these awards again, although he made it clear he doesn't have any actual smoke, just competitive spirit.

