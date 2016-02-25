late show
- TVEd Sheeran Says He Orders NSFW Gifts On Courteney Cox's Alexa Whenever He VisitsEd Sheeran says that he orders S&M gear on Courteney Cox's Alexa, every time he visits her house.By Cole Blake
- TVBrian Tyree Henry Discusses Filming "Atlanta" For First Time In 3 YearsBrian Tyree Henry spoke about filming "Atlanta" for the first time in three years with James Corden, this week.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureChris Rock Says He Was Gifted A Rachel Dolezal Painting From Neal BrennanChris Rock details the story of receiving a painting by Rachel Dolezal from Neal Brennan.By Cole Blake
- MusicLauryn Hill & H.E.R. Will Light Up Hollywood Bowl Stage In Special PerformanceThe one-night event will go down in October.By Erika Marie
- MusicLauryn Hill Apologizes To Festival Fans After Arriving Late & Performing Short SetLauryn pulled a Lauryn.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Wayne Performs “Don't Cry” On The Late Show With Stephen ColbertWatch Lil Wayne pay homage to XXXTentacion during last night's performance of "Don't Cry" on Colbert.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentAriana Grande Loves James Corden's Reimagining Of "Thank U, Next"Thank you, Jeff. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Explains Why He Cancelled On Kanye WestThe scheduled "Timestalk" didn't go as planned on October 17th.By Devin Ch
- TVNas Chops It Up With Stephen Colbert, Performs Spirited Rendition Of "Adam & Eve"Nasir Jones opened up to the once-satirical late night host.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish And Stephen Colbert Discuss "Beard Gang" EtiquetteTiffany Haddish came in clutch with the beard grooming tips and spoke to Colbert about her recent success.By hnhh
- SocietyKanye West Finally Answers Trump Question: "He Was Cool In The Rap Songs"It's all about the ego.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentStephen Colbert Compiles Hilarious List Of People Donald Trump Should PardonThe "Late Show" host ponders who's on Trump's list. By David Saric
- SocietyBill Clinton Apologizes For His Controversial "Today Show" InterviewThe former POTUS is rolling back on some of his opinions. By David Saric
- MusicJoe Budden's Photo Gets Cyn Santana Hinting At Sexy "Late Show"DJ Akademiks also turned up in Joe Budden's comment section. By Matt F
- EntertainmentJames Franco Addresses Sexual Misconduct Rumors On Colbert's "Late Show"James Franco was left perplexed by the various accusations that were thrown at him on Twitter. By Matt F
- SocietyWatch Bernie Sanders Predict The Best And Worst Case Scenarios Of Donald Trump's PresidencyBernie Sanders makes an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" to talk Donald Trump.By hnhh
- TVDesiigner Performs "Panda" On Stephen ColbertDesiigner makes his late night TV debut.By Rose Lilah
- TVFKA Twigs Performs "Good To Love" On Jimmy FallonWatch FKA Twigs perform her new single on Jimmy Fallon.By Rose Lilah