Travis Scott has always been meticulous about the way his music reaches listeners.

On September 20, the Houston rapper took to Instagram Stories to criticize Apple Music for a glaring mistake in the lyrics to “Da Wizard.” One of the highlight songs from the new JackBoys compilation.

Scott posted a screenshot of the streaming platform’s lyric display, which read: “Job we rock, keep makin’ the blog / Connect all the bonds / it’s how we all bond together.” The transcription didn’t sit right with him, and he wasted no time correcting it. “They [Apple Music] gotta fix this lyric,” Scott wrote. “‘Jacque make it rerock / Connect all the bonds / It’s how we all bond together.’”

The adjustment may seem small, but it changes the meaning significantly. “Jacque” is a nod to Jacques Webster II, Scott’s given name, or possibly a clever wordplay woven into the verse. “Rerock,” a term rooted in street slang, refers to reprocessing product, often used in rap as a metaphor for resilience or reinvention. Without those details, the original misprint reduced the line to near-nonsense.

Did Apple Music Get Travis Scott’s Lyrics Wrong?

Fans immediately noticed the correction, applauding Scott for ensuring his intent came through clearly. Known for layered slang, ad-libs, and coded wordplay, Scott relies on precision to build his immersive soundscapes. When transcription errors flatten that complexity, it risks distorting not only the line but also the song’s overall meaning.

Streaming platforms have leaned heavily into real-time lyric features, yet the systems often rely on outside contributors. That process leaves plenty of room for mistakes, particularly in rap where slang, regional delivery, and unconventional phrasing complicate transcription. Scott’s move highlights the ongoing gap between artist intent and how streaming services present their music.

The incident also reinforces Scott’s identity as a detail-obsessed creator. His catalog, from Astroworld to Utopia, thrives on precision, whether in production layers or lyrical subtleties. Misquotes threaten to undercut the intricate universe he builds for listeners.

By correcting “Da Wizard,” Scott underscored a larger truth: lyrics aren’t background decoration. They shape interpretation, influence cultural memory, and matter deeply to fans and artists alike.