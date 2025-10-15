PT Cruiser - Song by MoRuf featuring SZA

MoRuf has been gaining lots of traction as of late, and his new song "PT Cruiser" with SZA proves that his future is very bright.

MoRuf has been grinding in the music industry for a very long time, with one of his earliest projects coming in 2013. Through the years, he has kept going, and with his sound delving into both rap and R&B, the artist has been getting noticed by his peers. Case in point, on Wednesday, MoRuf dropped off a new with SZA called "PT Cruiser." Getting the biggest R&B singer in the world on your song is no easy task. However, he made it happen, and we're so glad the song is here. This is a gorgeous and silky smooth R&B track that is perfect for those Autumn vibes. MoRuf's vocals are fantastic, while SZA propels the track with a verse that meets the moment. We hope to hear more from MoRuf, very soon.

