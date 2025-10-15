PT Cruiser - Song by MoRuf featuring SZA

MoRuf has been grinding in the music industry for a very long time, with one of his earliest projects coming in 2013. Through the years, he has kept going, and with his sound delving into both rap and R&B, the artist has been getting noticed by his peers. Case in point, on Wednesday, MoRuf dropped off a new with SZA called "PT Cruiser." Getting the biggest R&B singer in the world on your song is no easy task. However, he made it happen, and we're so glad the song is here. This is a gorgeous and silky smooth R&B track that is perfect for those Autumn vibes. MoRuf's vocals are fantastic, while SZA propels the track with a verse that meets the moment. We hope to hear more from MoRuf, very soon.
Release Date: October 15, 2025
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from PT Cruiser
Rambo, taste so goody, no Campbell, uh
Pull up with a hoodie and sandals, uh
Shorty playin' a picture, no Van Gogh, uh
Heard you were the one, no lie, mm