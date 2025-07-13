Travis Scott and his JACKBOYS label collective just released their highly anticipated sequel tape, JACKBOYS 2, and Kai Cenat couldn't get enough. The streamer recently gave the record a 9.5out of 10 after his first listen, saying that he was not bored, not even once, throughout its 17-track runtime.

What's more is that La Flame even called the Twitch giant to let him know he wants to pull up to his crib one day and hang out, per Bars on Instagram. Cenat, of course, was still floored by how much he liked the JACKBOYS album, and did not hesitate in the slightest to invite him over. Also, the Houston superstar wants to do a 24-hour stream, which shouldn't be very surprising.

After all, Travis Scott has asked Kai Cenat this before, but things didn't pan out when they initially tried to link up. They did meet and spend time together in the past, but fans still want to see them interact in that livestream setting. We'll see whether or not the hype behind JACKBOYS 2 makes it more likely for them to cross over.

Travis Scott JACKBOYS 2 Features

We'll see how fans continue to discuss the project and what songs off of it end up becoming fan favorites. There's a lot of variety and interesting choices all over the runtime, even if it sounds tailor-made for only the most hardcore Cactus Jack supporters.

Meanwhile, Kai Cenat's got collabs of his own to look forward to. He, Drake, and PARTYNEXTDOOR are working together on the "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" music videos from fans and emerging directors. Recently, we got the finalists, so folks should be hard at work right now. We'll see if these two creatives end up manifesting that 24-hour stream they talked about so long ago already.