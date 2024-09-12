GloRilla Plays Off Nearly NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction During VMAs Performance

She kept her cool and handled the situation seamlessly.

GloRilla was one of plenty of stars who hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage on Wednesday (September 11), and did so explosively. Moreover, she performed her two big 2024 hits, those being "Yeah Glo!" and "TGIF." It was overall a pretty satisfying and fun performance, but the swift wardrobe change in between songs was sadly imperfect. A couple of minutes into the "TGIF" rendition, the "Mama" femcee's bra strap seemed to come apart, and she had to hold onto it with one hand while rapping into the mic in the order so that she wouldn't expose herself. That wasn't part of the rehearsals...

Still, GloRilla kept her composure and performed throughout the song without missing a beat. The only thing that made an issue noticeable was the visual aspect of seeing her hold onto herself. Eventually, once the Memphis native was back and standing on the main stage, a backup dancer noticed the issue and fixed the issue so that she could perform normally to close the medley out. It was a pretty smooth and easily manageable malfunction, so props to her and her team for being so graceful with it. Her frequent collaborator Megan Thee Stallion also had some killer performances as well as a hosting gig, and it seems like we might get a full joint album from them in the near future.

GloRilla's VMAs Performance

Elsewhere, though, GloRilla recently reflected on how social media meanies can motivate you as much as they can irritate you. It just depends on which side of yourself you let win. "I remember bookmarking dis & telling myself 'Dey gotchu f***ed up so bad,'" she quote-tweeted a post that read "Glorilla fell off so fast and bad" along with crying emojis. "Dis post ain’t do s**t but put a battery in my back i needed data don’t let dese people write yo story for you , Keep going !!!"

Meanwhile, we might see another side to GloRilla's artistry develop further these days. She recently showed off her singing skills on a new Muni Long collab, which many fans weren't expecting. It's not perfect (just like anything else), but it could definitely lead to more dynamic performances in the future. Let's hope that these don't run into the same wardrobe malfunctions, although it's good to know that these are no problem at all for Big Glo to handle.

