Cardi B Throws Wild Birthday Bash In NYC Amid Offset Drama

Cardi B has been through a lot in recent months. In September, the "Enough" rapper gave birth to her third child, shortly after filing for divorce from Offset. The two of them went on to get into a public spat, and Offset accused her of sleeping with someone else during her pregnancy. Fans then began to speculate that she was romantically involved with Stefon Diggs, and while this is unconfirmed, she called the rumor "cute."
Luckily, it looks like Cardi was able to get her mind off of things in time for her birthday. Last night, she hosted a private party in Manhattan dubbed "Bardi in the City." She was joined by her sister Hennessy, plenty of actual Hennessy, and several friends. Unsurprisingly, Offset was not in attendance.
Cardi B Turns 32
In footage from the evening obtained by TMZ, Cardi is seen passing out shots, throwing it back, and more. Clearly, she had the time of her life and didn't let any of the drama surrounding her split get her down. Turning up in NYC isn't all Cardi did for her birthday, however. The performer also enjoyed a stay at a luxury Airbnb in Paris, overlooking the Eiffel Tower. Reportedly, it cost a staggering $50K per night. She shared a fun recap of her visit on Instagram last week, which showed her living it up during Fashion Week.
Cardi also took to Instagram yesterday to share some sweet photos featuring her children, alongside a heartfelt message to her fans. "I can’t say thank you enough to all my social media besties and cousins! All the love you sent me and all the posts you made to celebrate me could never go unnoticed! You all are truly one in a million!" she wrote. What do you think of Cardi B throwing a private party for her birthday? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.