Cardi B Throws Wild Birthday Bash In NYC Amid Offset Drama

Cardi B is living her best life.

Cardi B has been through a lot in recent months. In September, the "Enough" rapper gave birth to her third child, shortly after filing for divorce from Offset. The two of them went on to get into a public spat, and Offset accused her of sleeping with someone else during her pregnancy. Fans then began to speculate that she was romantically involved with Stefon Diggs, and while this is unconfirmed, she called the rumor "cute."

Luckily, it looks like Cardi was able to get her mind off of things in time for her birthday. Last night, she hosted a private party in Manhattan dubbed "Bardi in the City." She was joined by her sister Hennessy, plenty of actual Hennessy, and several friends. Unsurprisingly, Offset was not in attendance.

Read More: Cardi B Shares Adorable New Photos Featuring Her Newborn Amid Offset Divorce Drama

Cardi B Turns 32

In footage from the evening obtained by TMZ, Cardi is seen passing out shots, throwing it back, and more. Clearly, she had the time of her life and didn't let any of the drama surrounding her split get her down. Turning up in NYC isn't all Cardi did for her birthday, however. The performer also enjoyed a stay at a luxury Airbnb in Paris, overlooking the Eiffel Tower. Reportedly, it cost a staggering $50K per night. She shared a fun recap of her visit on Instagram last week, which showed her living it up during Fashion Week.