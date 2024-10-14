Cardi B Finally Reveals Her Surprisingly Modest Stripper Name

Before becoming Cardi B, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar was... Who?

Cardi B recently had a wild birthday party for her 32nd, and she wanted to share some curious insight into her look and mood for the night. "So let me tell ya about my little thotty dress.." she captioned an Instagram post showing her and the night off. "the dress I was gonna wear for my birthday was a little too small and there wasn’t enough fabric… so I got my a** in a truck and went to Staten dolls gentlemen’s club where I worked at for four years and bought this little dress because baby NOTHING was gonna stop this night… I love the fact that they don’t see me like CARDI B.. they still treat me like CAMILLA (Fun fact.. that was my stripper name [crying-laughing emojis])."

While some fans just thirsted for Cardi B or congratulated her on her birthday, others were very curious to finally learn what her stage name as a stripper was. Of course, this isn't the only time that she's reflected on her past. "Why do y'all keep writing 'Cardi drugged, whatever, robbed men,' other crap?" Bardi expressed back in August. "So what? I'll do it again, b***h. I don't give a f**k, I don't feel bad. I don't feel bad for no n***as. I'll do it the f**k again. And y'all think y'all gagging. I talk about that s**t on my album too. I don't give a f**k."

Read More: Cardi B Sparks New Relationship Theories Thanks To Flirty Social Media Interaction

Cardi B Reveals Her Stripper Name

"Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive," Cardi B stated back when that controversy first sprung in 2019. "I never claimed to be perfect or come from a perfect world." Now, she's very much past that, choosing to eschew the negativity and struggle for a beautiful family and a superstar career.