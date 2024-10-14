Cardi B Finally Reveals Her Surprisingly Modest Stripper Name

Balenciaga Fall 24 Runway Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Cardi B walks the runway down South Windsor Boulevard during the Balenciaga Fall 2024 fashion show on December 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Before becoming Cardi B, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar was... Who?

Cardi B recently had a wild birthday party for her 32nd, and she wanted to share some curious insight into her look and mood for the night. "So let me tell ya about my little thotty dress.." she captioned an Instagram post showing her and the night off. "the dress I was gonna wear for my birthday was a little too small and there wasn’t enough fabric… so I got my a** in a truck and went to Staten dolls gentlemen’s club where I worked at for four years and bought this little dress because baby NOTHING was gonna stop this night… I love the fact that they don’t see me like CARDI B.. they still treat me like CAMILLA (Fun fact.. that was my stripper name [crying-laughing emojis])."

While some fans just thirsted for Cardi B or congratulated her on her birthday, others were very curious to finally learn what her stage name as a stripper was. Of course, this isn't the only time that she's reflected on her past. "Why do y'all keep writing 'Cardi drugged, whatever, robbed men,' other crap?" Bardi expressed back in August. "So what? I'll do it again, b***h. I don't give a f**k, I don't feel bad. I don't feel bad for no n***as. I'll do it the f**k again. And y'all think y'all gagging. I talk about that s**t on my album too. I don't give a f**k."

Cardi B Reveals Her Stripper Name

"Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive," Cardi B stated back when that controversy first sprung in 2019. "I never claimed to be perfect or come from a perfect world." Now, she's very much past that, choosing to eschew the negativity and struggle for a beautiful family and a superstar career.

However, that family is now at risk. Cardi B's nasty divorce from Offset continues to serve as a hot topic of discussion and debate online. While it seems like their back-and-forth callouts diminished over time, there's always the chance that it could explode again. Hopefully they quell that without the instigating eyes of social media on them.

