Cardi B Vows To "Never Drink Again" After Hectic Birthday Party

Cardi B had quite the night.

Cardi B says she's done drinking after going a little too hard in celebration of her 32nd birthday over the weekend. She shared a video of herself reflecting on the night on her Instagram Story the following morning. Cardi and her sister, Hennessy, had celebrated at a private party in Manhattan.

"I will never, ever drink again," she began. After slurring her words, she joked: "I'm still drunk. I will never drink again." When Hollywood Unlocked shared the post on Instagram, fans shared plenty of laughs. "When i saw her drinking that Henny out the bottle like water i knew this was coming," one user joked. Another wrote: "I mean she had Hennessy straight out the bottle [laughing emojis] and if I don’t wake up from my birthday like this I didn’t do it right." Other users brought up concern for her newborn baby.

Read More: Cardi B Throws Wild Birthday Bash In NYC Amid Offset Drama

Cardi B Arrives At Her Birthday Party In NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 11: Cardi B attends her birthday party at The Duke on October 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Cardi previously addressed fans' concerns about her latest child during a rant on Instagram Live. “I be with my baby all day…I need to go out,” Cardi B said, earlier this month. “I’m going through a divorce right now. If I stay home and f*cking depress myself, that sh*t’s gonna drive me crazy. That’s why I’m working, and the weekends, I’m going out with my girls. So, stop. I don’t ever wanna go through a f*cking postpartum depression ever again, and I’m avoiding that.”

Cardi B Claims She's Done With Alchohol

Check out Cardi's latest post on social media below. Notably absent from the birthday party was Cardi's ex, Offset, from who she filed for divorce earlier this year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.