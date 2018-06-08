edited
- MusicAlicia Keys Mishap Edited Out Of Super Bowl Halftime Show's YouTubeA lot of folks had some harsh words for the singer's performance, and we can't believe such a fuss over a simple missed note.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearCardi B Previews What Her Curves Look Like With & Without Filters For FansThe mother of two made her long-awaited return at midnight with "Hot Shit" featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsTom Brady Tricks Fans With Edited Accuracy Video: WatchTom Brady's marketing team is putting in overtime.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentThe "Game Of Thrones" Starbucks Coffee Cup Is No MoreThe cup seen 'round the world has faded into a distant memory. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMadlib & Oh No Get Fluttery Over Their 1st Love Of "Bip Whips"Madlib and Oh No are still a tried and tested brotherly act.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosDarnell Williams Lives Fast & Dangerously On "F*ck Hollywood"In "F*ck Hollywood," Darnell Williams rolls with the punches before he moves along.By Devin Ch
- MusicSparkle Reacts To "Surviving R. Kelly" Backlash: Familial Ties & Marriage "Hoax"She says his marriage to Aaliyah seemed like a hoax.By Zaynab
- Music50 Cent Reacts To Mural Painting Of Himself As Tekashi 6ix9ine: "What The F*ck"The rapper is unimpressed.By Zaynab
- Music50 Cent Shares Edited Pic Of Himself As Tekashi 69: "F*ck Everybody Laughing At This"The king of IG trolling gets a taste.By Zaynab
- MusicTravis Scott "Astroworld" Cover Artist Explains Why Trans Model Was RemovedDavid LaChapelle says that Amanda Lepore simply upstaged everyone, leading to her removal.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott Scraps Transgender Icon From "Astroworld" CoverControversy afoot?By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Game Shares Edited Photo Of XXXTentacion, Lil Peep, & Tupac TogetherThe Game pays his respects to three of hip-hop's fallen soldiers.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Accused Of Photoshopping Her Size 11 Feet To Look SmallerWendy Williams is getting the attention she didn't want.By Chantilly Post