JT Wants To Launch Her Own Makeup Line, Teases “Big” Pending Brand Deal

BYCaroline Fisher108 Views
Annual Mega Friday Night Live Ladies Lounge With City Girls
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: JT of the group City Girls attends Annual Mega Friday Night Live Ladies Lounge with City Girls at The Dome Atlanta on September 3, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
JT plans to do it all.

It goes without saying that it's been a major year for JT, as the City Girl has found tremendous success with her several solo singles. She proved that she's here to stay with her latest release, "Okay," and has even more on the way. Her upcoming solo mixtape City Cinderella is slated to drop sometime this year, though an official release date has not yet been confirmed.

Fans are certainly looking forward to hearing what else JT has up her sleeve musically, but it looks like new songs aren't the only thing they can expect from the Miami-born performer. During a recent appearance on All Things Keyshia Ka'oir, she expressed serious interest in taking on some new business opportunities. Specifically, she wants to get into makeup and boob tape.

JT Expresses Interest In New Business Ventures

"I want to do boob tape, and of course makeup, but first before I start makeup I kind of want to be more educated so I'm in [talks] for a brand deal right now," she explained. "Hopefully I get it, fingers crossed, it's a big brand. But once I do the brand deal I want to learn more about it and then get into the business, cuz I think people start businesses without knowing anything... No." Ka'Oir was more than supportive, even offering to give JT some tips as the CEO of her own cosmetics company. "I can help you," Ka'Oir interjected. "Because I want you to have a deal."

Of course, fans are now flooding the femcee with demands for certain products, with most agreeing that they'd love to see lipsticks, glosses, and liners. What do you think of JT revealing she wants to get into the makeup and boob tape industries? What products would you like to see the City Girl release? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
