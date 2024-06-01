JT Wants To Launch Her Own Makeup Line, Teases “Big” Pending Brand Deal

JT plans to do it all.

It goes without saying that it's been a major year for JT, as the City Girl has found tremendous success with her several solo singles. She proved that she's here to stay with her latest release, "Okay," and has even more on the way. Her upcoming solo mixtape City Cinderella is slated to drop sometime this year, though an official release date has not yet been confirmed.

Fans are certainly looking forward to hearing what else JT has up her sleeve musically, but it looks like new songs aren't the only thing they can expect from the Miami-born performer. During a recent appearance on All Things Keyshia Ka'oir, she expressed serious interest in taking on some new business opportunities. Specifically, she wants to get into makeup and boob tape.

JT Expresses Interest In New Business Ventures

"I want to do boob tape, and of course makeup, but first before I start makeup I kind of want to be more educated so I'm in [talks] for a brand deal right now," she explained. "Hopefully I get it, fingers crossed, it's a big brand. But once I do the brand deal I want to learn more about it and then get into the business, cuz I think people start businesses without knowing anything... No." Ka'Oir was more than supportive, even offering to give JT some tips as the CEO of her own cosmetics company. "I can help you," Ka'Oir interjected. "Because I want you to have a deal."