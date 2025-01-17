Na'Ziyah Harris' Family Under Fire For Allegedly Ignoring Jarvis Butts' Abuse Before His Arrest

The tragic case of Na'Ziyah Harris is developing in a pretty ugly way, although it could lead to justice for those that caused her disappearance and death, along with possibly those who knew about it. Moreover, the 13-year-old's aunt and grandmother are under fire for allegedly knowing about how the aunt's boyfriend, Jarvis Butts, allegedly abused Na'Ziyah. A Michigan judge ruled that 42-year-old Butts will stand trial for allegedly committing the crimes, and the ruling comes about a year after the teenager disappeared on January 9, 2024. Butts had five children with Na'Ziyah's aunt, and is accused of grooming and abusing Na'Ziyah.

According to prosecutors and alleged text message exchanges, Jarvis Butts texted Na'Ziyah Harris to arrange a link-up after she finished school. Surveillance footage displays how she left school and went to Butts' auto shop, and her clothes found near the Rouge River in Detroit indicate that a struggle occurred. Law enforcement reportedly traced Butts' phone to the same area. In addition, investigators also found that he engaged in inappropriate Internet searches on his phone, in addition to sexually charged messages with Na'Ziyah.

Na'Ziyah Harris' Aunt & Grandmother Blasted By Social Media

Furthermore, these online searches included inquiries into how to end a pregnancy, insinuations bolstered by alleged witnesses who testified to past incidents between Jarvis Butts and Na'Ziyah Harris that suggested abhorrent grooming and other inappropriate behaviors. Her aunt Shannon Harris alleged that she had no reason to believe that anything happened between them beyond a standard uncle-niece bond. However, Butts faced previous charges of sexual abuse of two girls in unrelated cases, including allegations that he gave his ex-partner's four-year-old daughter chlamydia. With all of this in mind, a lot of social media called out Shannon and Na'Ziyah's grandmother for allegedly doing nothing about the abuse that they supposedly knew of.