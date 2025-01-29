Na'Ziyah Harris' Aunt Admits She's Unsure If Her Niece Is Alive

Na'Ziyah Harris' aunt, Shannon Harris, admitted that she isn't sure if her niece is even alive anymore after her ex-boyfriend, Jarvis Butts, was charged in her death. In a video shared by The Neighborhood Talk, social media users accosted her and peppered her with questions about the case. She mostly avoided giving answers before remarking that she isn't sure if Na'Ziyah is alive.

The situation left users in the comments section of the post furious with Shannon. "Investigate her.. She sounds very bitter that her man was sleeping w a child," one user wrote. Another added: "So defensive she know she dead wrong its eatin her up!" Butts is facing accusations of allegedly sexually abusing Na’Ziyah.

Shannon Harris Avoids Questions About Na'Ziyah Harris

Na'Ziyah went missing back in January 2024 after not coming home from school one day. Prosecutors claim Na’Ziyah used a school-issued tablet to plan a meeting with Butts after she got out. Butts’ sister allegedly saw the two together at his auto repair shop at some point in the afternoon. Butts reportedly checked into a motel that night and no one has seen Na’Ziyah since. “The evidence in this case will clearly show that the defendant’s alleged actions were beyond predatory. They were vulturous — he groomed and preyed upon Na’Ziyah with expertise. We will prove that he killed young Na’Ziyah after he found out she was pregnant at 13 with his child,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy alleged in a statement caught by NewsNation.