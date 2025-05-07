MIKE and Tony Seltzer have become another rapper/producer duo to keep your eye on, especially with "Pinball II" making some improvements.

Another thing is the beats are more aggressive, and it typically is for the betterment of the record. However, the major drawback that's keeping us from calling this an album of the year contender is the tracks are too short. It's leaving us wanting more, especially from the tracks that do slap. But it's still a fun and solid sequel. Check out Pinball II on Spotify or Apple Music below.

MIKE and Tony Seltzer are back just over a year later with their second entry in their now-growing Pinball series. With them finding a formula on the inaugural tape, the New York natives are developing into one of the duos to know. They definitely have the motion in the underground though, that's for sure.

