MIKE & Tony Seltzer's Secret Sauce Is Still Present On "Pinball II"

mikemike
MIKE and Tony Seltzer have become another rapper/producer duo to keep your eye on, especially with "Pinball II" making some improvements.

MIKE and Tony Seltzer are back just over a year later with their second entry in their now-growing Pinball series. With them finding a formula on the inaugural tape, the New York natives are developing into one of the duos to know. They definitely have the motion in the underground though, that's for sure.

What we liked so much about the first Pinball was the new sonic landscape that Tony Seltzer laid out for MIKE. A mixture of trap, cloud, and some Southern hip-hop were genres that were foreign to the abstract/alternative rapper. But MIKE's druggy and nonchalant delivery complemented the soundscape very well.

So, when they announced Pinball II, we were very excited. After giving it some spins, we are pleased overall. Is it miles better than the original? Probably not. But there are some slight tweaks that show enough improvement.

For starters, the sequencing is A1. That's not to say that it wasn't good one the first one. But there a several times where the tracks seamlessly bleed into each other. "Sin City" to "Dolemite" is just an example.

Another thing is the beats are more aggressive, and it typically is for the betterment of the record. However, the major drawback that's keeping us from calling this an album of the year contender is the tracks are too short. It's leaving us wanting more, especially from the tracks that do slap. But it's still a fun and solid sequel. Check out Pinball II on Spotify or Apple Music below.

MIKE & Tony Seltzer Pinball II

Pinball II Tracklist:

  1. Sin City
  2. Dolemite - feat. Lunchbox
  3. #71
  4. WYC4
  5. Golden Dragon
  6. Money & Power
  7. Belt
  8. Sucka-Free
  9. Prezzy
  10. Angsty
  11. DONT FORCE IT
  12. Hell Date - feat. Sideshow
  13. Splat!
  14. Shaq & Kobe - feat. Niontay
  15. Amiri
  16. Jumanji - feat. Earl Sweatshirt
  17. Chest Painz

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
