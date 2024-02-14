Jay-Z Or Biggie Smalls? Lil Wayne Takes His Pick: Watch

Weezy spoke with YG about other hip-hop icons on the 4Hunnid Podcast recently.

BET AWARDS '14 - Show

Hip-hop heads often debate who belongs on the Mount Rushmore of various categories throughout the genre, but it turns out the same conversations come up between artists working in the industry too. Lil Wayne is one MC that's widely recognized as a GOAT thanks to his tireless run from 1995 on, but when the Young Money leader sat down with West Coast star YG on his 4Hunnid podcast recently, it was time for Weezy to choose between two of the most famous rappers of all time.

"That's tricky," the "How to Love" hitmaker said when picking between Jay-Z and the late Christopher Wallace (best known as Biggie Smalls). "I don't... Hov's still here," Wayne remarked, weighing the two men's accomplishments in his head, and seemingly placing the father of three on top. Afterward, the multi-talent revealed which of the Roc Nation head's verses is his favourite, surprising many viewers with his underrated answer.

Lil Wayne Chooses Between East Coast Hip-Hop GOATs

"My favourite verse from Hov is on the song 'Lucky Me,'" Wayne said. "It was from In My Lifetime, Vol. 1," the rap legend added, taking us back in time with a shoutout to Hov's 1997 sophomore album which also includes titles like "I Know What Girls Like" with Diddy and Lil Kim, plus "Always Be My Sunshine" alongside Babyface and Foxy Brown.

The 2024 Super Bowl only just ended, but already, music lovers are casting their votes for who should grace the stage in 2025. Lil Wayne previously threw his hat in the ring, and the internet seems ready to witness the Louisana native do his thing – perhaps with some help from Young Money's Drake and Nicki Minaj. Could you see the superstar trio headlining next year's halftime show? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]

