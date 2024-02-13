Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Have Fans Clamoring For Them To Perform At Next Year's Super Bowl

The Super Bowl LVIII (58) crown was earned by the Kansas City Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers in just the second overtime game in the history of the NFL. It was a wild ending and someone who added to the excitement around the matchup was USHER. He took on the opportunity that so many artists would take in an instant. It was a terrific performance, even though it has led to some controversy. Hip-hop/R&B artists have been the trend for the Halftime Show, since JAY-Z was given the reigns to select guests in 2019. He has already booked some of the legends, why not get Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne to rock the field at the Super Bowl?

Fans are already chomping at the bit to see this happen. AllHipHop already has collected handfuls of tweets with people demanding/making their calls that Drake, Nicki, and Weezy, will be at Super Bowl LIX (59). There are just a couple of examples below, but here are some others. One person writes, "Drake Wayne and Nicki doing a Super Bowl halftime show would break records." Someone replied to that message and made a bold statement, "would be the best Halftime Show of all time, they all got so many hits."

This Would Be A Halftime Show For The Ages

Part of the reason fans of the sport and hip-hop music are trying to see this happen is because of where the Super Bowl will be. It will be going down in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Caesar's Superdome. That is where Lil Wayne calls home. Coincidence? We think not. Of course, it also has to do with the number of classic tracks they have together and on their own. So, get on it JAY! We need to see this happen!

What are your thoughts on the fans' idea to have Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne perform at Super Bowl LIX? Would that wind up being a top-five halftime show of all time? Or, at the very least, would it be the most memorable one for hip-hop/R&B? How would they divide up their songs to fit as many in as possible?

