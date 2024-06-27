Bronny James NBA Draft: LeBron's Son Goes Undrafted In The First Round

Bronny can still be selected.

Bronny James' NBA Draft hopes have received scrutiny from the very start. Overall, the son of LeBron James had a difficult season at USC. He had to play while recovering from a cardiac arrest. Furthermore, there were reports that the team was not utilizing him properly. It was not a great look for his NBA Draft credentials, especially since outlets like ESPN originally had him being taken as a lottery pick. Eventually, it became clear that he may not even be draft-worthy.

Over the last few months, it has been noted that the Los Angeles Lakers are likely to take Bronny with the 55th pick in the draft. However, there are teams below the Lakers who may take Bronny a bit higher. Either way, last night was the first round of the NBA Draft, and fans were curious if one team would shock the league and take Bronny higher as a leverage ploy. In the end, that is not what went down. Instead, Bronny went undrafted and will have to wait until tonight to see if he gets his big moment.

Bronny James NBA Draft Hopes Are Still Alive

This NBA Draft class has been classified as one of the weakest in recent memory. Overall, it is hard to imagine any of the players taken as superstars in the league. Even the first overall pick was described as a future role player. It just goes to show that Bronny James picked the perfect draft to enter. Otherwise, he would be at risk of becoming an undrafted free agent.