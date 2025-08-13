Ice Spice’s Mom Goes Viral As Fans Lose It Over New Selfie

It goes without saying that Ice Spice is a certified baddie, and now, it's become clear where she got it from. Recently, she hopped online to share a mirror selfie she took alongside her mother, Charina Almanzar. Almost immediately, it started to go viral, and social media users can't get enough.

"Beauty really does run in the family lol. serving two generations of iconic energy," one X user writes in XXL's replies. "Ok the apple didn’t fall far from the tree," someone else notes.

This is far from the first time Ice Spice's mother has captured fans' attention. She's gone viral on multiple occasions, even prompting a desperate hunt for her Instagram account back in 2023. Ahead of the release of her debut studio album Y2K!, Ice Spice shared that Almanzar served as her inspiration for the project's aesthetic.

Ice Spice Mom

"Thankfully, I had my mom, so growing up I’d see her really embody the Y2K aesthetic in its truest form," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “It’s duck nails, it’s a tramp stamp. It’s brown lip liner, no matter where you go. So thankfully, I had her as my inspo growing up. And of course just like the internet, you feel me? Just like anyone else."

Almanzar had Ice Spice when she was just 17, and has been one of her biggest supporters since. Nowadays, however, it looks like the femcee might have yet another person rooting for her. Earlier this year, she was spotted alongside New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner at a mall. Of course, this resulted in speculation that the two of them are an item. This is unconfirmed, and the athlete was hesitant to say too much about the rumored romance when asked by TMZ Sports in June.