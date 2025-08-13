Ice Spice’s Mom Goes Viral As Fans Lose It Over New Selfie

BY Caroline Fisher 1007 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ice Spice Mom Viral Selfie Hip Hop News
Ice Spice performs in the Mojave tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024. Jay Calderon / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Based on a newly-surfaced photo of Ice Spice and her mother Charina Almanzar, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

It goes without saying that Ice Spice is a certified baddie, and now, it's become clear where she got it from. Recently, she hopped online to share a mirror selfie she took alongside her mother, Charina Almanzar. Almost immediately, it started to go viral, and social media users can't get enough.

"Beauty really does run in the family lol. serving two generations of iconic energy," one X user writes in XXL's replies. "Ok the apple didn’t fall far from the tree," someone else notes.

This is far from the first time Ice Spice's mother has captured fans' attention. She's gone viral on multiple occasions, even prompting a desperate hunt for her Instagram account back in 2023. Ahead of the release of her debut studio album Y2K!, Ice Spice shared that Almanzar served as her inspiration for the project's aesthetic.

Read More: Sauce Gardner Dances Around Ice Spice Relationship Questions

Ice Spice Mom

"Thankfully, I had my mom, so growing up I’d see her really embody the Y2K aesthetic in its truest form," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “It’s duck nails, it’s a tramp stamp. It’s brown lip liner, no matter where you go. So thankfully, I had her as my inspo growing up. And of course just like the internet, you feel me? Just like anyone else."

Almanzar had Ice Spice when she was just 17, and has been one of her biggest supporters since. Nowadays, however, it looks like the femcee might have yet another person rooting for her. Earlier this year, she was spotted alongside New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner at a mall. Of course, this resulted in speculation that the two of them are an item. This is unconfirmed, and the athlete was hesitant to say too much about the rumored romance when asked by TMZ Sports in June.

"We cool," he said at the time. "It’s still the same, for real. I ain’t trying to speak too much on it ... Two young individuals. She’s from New York, I play in New York. She’s talented, real talented at what she do. Same for me. Two people that get hated on that’s really good at what we do, so we’ve got a lot in common."

Read More: Ice Spice Reveals What She Loves Most About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
BET Awards Media House - Day 1 Music Ice Spice Shows Love To Cash Cobain After He Hilariously Admits His XXL Freshman Freestyle Was "Ass" 2.7K
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Backstage Music Ice Spice Poses In Outfits From "Gimme A Light" Video For Latest Thirst Trap 3.5K
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Music Ice Spice Reveals What Inspired Her Upcoming Album "Y2K" 1349
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Music Ice Spice's Android Sparks Fierce Debate, Backlash From iPhone Users 3.2K
Comments 0