Ice Spice Poses In Outfits From "Gimme A Light" Video For Latest Thirst Trap

Ice Spice shared a series of pictures and videos of herself on Instagram, on Saturday, in which she rocks various outfits from her new music video for "Gimmie A Light." In the caption of the post, she wrote: "In the fitting tryna see what my butt look the phattest in." Spice dropped the single on Friday ahead of the release of her new album, Y2K.

In the comments section, fans had mixed reactions to the post. Plenty of users praised her looks while others were more critical. One of her fans wrote: "If my body was tea like this everybody would be sick of me too you just too fine." Another user commented: "She looks so sweet and her personality is too, the people behind her whole erotic persona feel fishy. Like does she deadass wanna do this every 30 seconds?" One more responded: "It's frustrating when we see that she has such great potential even compared to the 2000s universe, but she's only content to do her strip sh*t."

Ice Spice Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer Ice Spice performs onstage during Weekend 2 - Day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Ice Spice still hasn't announced an exact release date for Y2K, but she discussed the inspiration behind the project during an interview with Zane Lowe on Friday. “Thankfully, I had my mom, so growing up I’d see her really embody the Y2K aesthetic in its truest form,” she said. “It’s duck nails, it’s a tramp stamp. It’s brown lip liner no matter where you go. So thankfully I had her as my inspo growing up. And of course just like the internet, you feel me? Just like anyone else.”

Ice Spice Poses In Outfits From "Gimme A Light" Music Video

Check Ice Spice's latest post on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice on HotNewHipHop.

