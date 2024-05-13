Ice Spice Reveals Which Sneakers Got Her Detention Back In High School

Ice Spice says she used to get detention in high school for violating the dress code by rocking a pair of Air Jordan “Black Cat” 4s. She discussed her experience with sneakers during an interview with Complex's Joe La Puma at SoleStage in Los Angeles.

"That's another reason I wasn't a big sneakerhead because I had to wear hush puppies or like flats and stuff like that. But, you know, on the weekends I got to wear regular clothes," she said, revealing that she attended catholic school. "I would try to put on like these," she said referencing the “Black Cat” 4s. "And, I would always get like a detention for it or sent to the office and stuff like that. I would be like, 'Oh, I lost my hush puppies,' or like, 'They're dirty. Let me wear these.' But, they wasn't going for that."

Read More: Ice Spice Drops "Gimmie A Light" And Fans Aren't Feeling It

Ice Spice Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ice Spice performs at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend 2 day 2 at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Spice's comments on high school come as she prepares for the release of her highly-anticipated debut studio album, Y2K. She's dropped two singles thus far this year including January's "Think U the Sh*t (Fart)" and the more recent, "Gimmie A Light." She's said the new album is dropping at some point in 2024 but hasn't confirmed an exact release date. Check out her latest interview with Complex below.

Ice Spice Reflects On Her High School's Dress Code

Elsewhere in Spice's interview with Complex, she discusses working with Beyonce for her Adidas campaign, New York City's obsession with sneakers, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice and her upcoming album on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Ice Spice Threatens Latto On Relentlessly Teased Single "Gimmie A Light"

[Via]