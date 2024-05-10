Ice Spice Is Flashier Then Ever Before In New "Gimmie A Light" Music Video

Ice Spice's Y2K era is fully underway. After she kicked off the new album with the release of "Think U The Sh*t" earlier this year the second single has finally arrived. Much like its predecessor it was also teased on social media for weeks in the lead-up to its eventual release. After teasing the title, lyrics, and even a snippet of the song with fans she shared a teaser for the music video earlier this week. Now the video is out in full and fans are unpacking the various different highly stylized scenes it deploys throughout.

The video is self-directed with Ice Spice taking over the role herself alongside two collaborators. Though it's a short overall video matching the songs barely two-minute runtime she manages to fit a lot into it. She makes use of the pink Range Rover which was also used to promote the song earlier this week. The car makes multiple appearances as she drives it around smoking out the window and later shows off her twerking skills in the backseat. In another scene she hits a packed club with her signature long-hair look and a pink bodysuit. Check out the stylish visuals for the song below.

Ice Spice Drops "Gimmie A Light" Music Video

Later this year Ice Spice will release her debut album Y2K. The NY rapper has experienced a meteoric rise to fame on the back of her Like..? EP and collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and Pink pantheress. She's achieved an incredibly impressive amount of fame for someone who hasn't even released a debut album yet. That's why fans were so excited for her new era, though both of the singles so far have been met with mixed reviews by certain parts of her fanbase.

What do you think of Ice Spice's new single "Gimmie A Light" and the accompanying music video? Are you looking forward to the release of her debut album Y2K later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

