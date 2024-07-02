Kehlani Addresses Fans’ Lingering Questions About Their Sexuality

BYCole Blake807 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cyndi Lauper Honored With Ally Icon Award During WeHo Pride By The City Of West Hollywood, CA
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Kehlani attends as Cyndi Lauper is honored with the Ally Icon Award during WeHo Pride by the City of West Hollywood at Employees Only on June 02, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Kehlani says they're a "raging lesbian."

Kehlani addressed fans’ questions about their sexuality during a series of videos they posted on TikTok on Sunday. In doing so, they explained how they’re lesbian and the fact that they thought they were bisexual in the past doesn’t negate that fact.

“I was bisexual my entire life, and then I came out as a lesbian almost four years ago now,” they said. “But when I realized, recently actually, all of the f–king elevation in my life that has come from de-centering men in every f–king area of it … when I prioritized women and also just centered myself and women? When all the bad b—hes decide what planet we’re going to after we f–k this one, invite me, because I will thrive.”

Read More: Kehlani Is In Their "Happy Place" On New LP "CRASH"

Kehlani Hosts "Crash" Album Release Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: Kehlani performs during the Crash Album Release Party on June 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

From there, they fired back at fans bringing up their past relationships with men from when they were much younger. “Bringing up the fact that I had a child, or bringing up ex-boyfriends from four years ago or before, bringing up situations from when I was 20? I’m 29. I will be 30 next year,” they said. “I don’t know why there’s this inability to fathom that I’m a raging lesbian. And yes, my music is gay! Who I perform to and for is the gays. And if you’re stuck in the past, it’s between you and your god. If you’re a man still bringing up my ex-boyfriends, just say you want to f–k ’em.”

Kehlani Speaks About Their Sexuality

Check out Kehlani’s discussion of their sexuality on TikTok above. Their latest comments come after making headlines for discussing the “craziest” thing they’d seen in a relationship, last week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kehlani on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kehlani & Kali Uchis Bless Us On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall"RelationshipsKehlani Recalls "Diabolical" Story About Being Cheated On & Fans Think It Was PartyNextDoor4.5K
DKNY Celebrates 30th AnniversaryRelationshipsKehlani Isn’t Fazed By YG Dating Saweetie4.0K
kehlani romancesRelationshipsKehlani's Dating History: A Look Back At The Singer's Romances10.0K
Rich Fury/Getty ImagesRelationshipsKehlani Confirms They Prefer To Go By She/They Pronouns8.1K