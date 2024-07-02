Kehlani Addresses Fans’ Lingering Questions About Their Sexuality

Kehlani says they're a "raging lesbian."

Kehlani addressed fans’ questions about their sexuality during a series of videos they posted on TikTok on Sunday. In doing so, they explained how they’re lesbian and the fact that they thought they were bisexual in the past doesn’t negate that fact.

“I was bisexual my entire life, and then I came out as a lesbian almost four years ago now,” they said. “But when I realized, recently actually, all of the f–king elevation in my life that has come from de-centering men in every f–king area of it … when I prioritized women and also just centered myself and women? When all the bad b—hes decide what planet we’re going to after we f–k this one, invite me, because I will thrive.”

Kehlani Hosts "Crash" Album Release Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: Kehlani performs during the Crash Album Release Party on June 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

From there, they fired back at fans bringing up their past relationships with men from when they were much younger. “Bringing up the fact that I had a child, or bringing up ex-boyfriends from four years ago or before, bringing up situations from when I was 20? I’m 29. I will be 30 next year,” they said. “I don’t know why there’s this inability to fathom that I’m a raging lesbian. And yes, my music is gay! Who I perform to and for is the gays. And if you’re stuck in the past, it’s between you and your god. If you’re a man still bringing up my ex-boyfriends, just say you want to f–k ’em.”

Kehlani Speaks About Their Sexuality