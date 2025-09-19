Fans have been patiently waiting for Am I The Drama?, the anticipated follow up for Cardi B's 2018 debut, the Grammy award-winning Invasion of Privacy, for seven years now. The lead up to the sophomore album has been full of reveals, including Cardi B announcing she is pregnant with her fourth child. Bardi kept up the anticipation over the years with chart-topping collaborations such as "WAP," "Put It On The Floor," "Thotiana," and "Tomorrow 2."

Am I The Drama? will addresses Cardi's life after becoming one of the biggest names in music. She raps about haters, love, break-up, and the stress of staying at the top of the game. The 23-track album features guest appearances by Summer Walker, Lizzo, and Janet Jackson. Ahead of the album, fans were prived to impactful songs such as "Outside," "Up," and "Imaginary Players."

Fans anticipate Cardi B's music has evolved from her hugely successful debut. Many are curious if Am I The Drama? will overcome the usual sophomore slump that occurs in most hip-hop acts' second albums. The new album will prove that her reign at top continues.

AM I THE DRAMA? - Cardi B

Official Tracklist

1. Dead (feat. Summer Walker)

2. Hello

3. Magnet

4. Pick It Up (feat. Selena Gomez)

5. Imaginary Playerz

6. Bodega Baddie

7. Salute

8. Safe (feat. Kehlani)

9. Man Of Your Word

10. What's Goin On (feat. Lizzo)

11. Shower Tears (feat. Summer Walker)

12. Outside

13. Pretty & Petty

14. Better Than You (feat. Cash Cobain)

15. On My Back (feat. Lourdiz)

16. Errtime

17. Check Please

18. Principal (feat. Janet Jackson)

19. Trophies

20. Nice Guy (feat. Tyla)

21. Killin You H*es

22. Up