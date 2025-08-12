News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
imaginary players
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Fans Speculate That Cardi B's Upcoming Single Samples A Classic Jay-Z Track
Cardi B is gearing up to drop her latest single "Imaginary Players," and fans believe it'll sample the classic Jay-Z track.
By
Devin Morton
August 12, 2025
47 Views