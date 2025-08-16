Cardi B released her new single, "Imaginary Players," on Friday to mixed reveiews with popular media personality Brian "B. Dot" Miller among the masses.

B. Dot would reference a classic line from Jay-Z's version of "Imaginary Players" to share his review on the latest Am I The Drama? single. Jay-Z's 1997 track from his sophomore album, In My Lifetime Vol. 1, is about rappers who exaggerate their wealth, status, or street credibility. In reaction to Cardi's song, B. Dot compared the remake and original using Jay-Z's classic explanation to describing the difference between Range Rovers.

"Cardi's version of 'Imaginary Players' is the difference between a 4.0 & 4.6 respectfully," tweeted B. Dot on Saturday (August 16).

Brian “B.Dot” Miller On Cardi B’s “Imaginary Players”

The reference stems from a scene in Jay-Z’s 1998 film, Streets Is Watching. The music video for “Imaginary Players” is featured in the film, which follows a fraudulent rapper as he stalks Jay-Z throughout the club, acquiring his leftovers.

A standout moment at the end of the visual comes when the fake rapper confronts Hov with the question: “Can you tell me the difference between a 4.0 and a 4.6?” The question pertains to Land Rover’s Range Rover models of the era.

The question tests whether Jay-Z truly knows the lifestyle he raps about or if he’s just posturing. Jay-Z calmly replies, “About 30 to 40 grand, cocksucker. Beat it.”

The exchange is both comedic and symbolic, highlighting how shallow pretenders mistake material objects as status markers without understanding their true value. For Jay-Z, the scene reinforces his credibility and sharp wit, underlining that authenticity isn’t just about owning luxury.

To Jay-Z, it’s about knowing its worth and being able to check anyone who tries to undermine your legitimacy. Jigga approved Cardi B's use of the song as she prepares the release of her new album on September 19.