Brian “B. Dot” Miller Uses Classic Jay-Z's “Streets Is Watching” Line To Review Cardi B’s “Imaginary Players”

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 531 Views
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Cardi B and Brian B. Dot Miller backstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Brian “B. Dot” Miller gained popularity with his annual Top Rappers Lists that he has expanded to include albums and verses.

Cardi B released her new single, "Imaginary Players," on Friday to mixed reveiews with popular media personality Brian "B. Dot" Miller among the masses.

B. Dot would reference a classic line from Jay-Z's version of "Imaginary Players" to share his review on the latest Am I The Drama? single. Jay-Z's 1997 track from his sophomore album, In My Lifetime Vol. 1, is about rappers who exaggerate their wealth, status, or street credibility. In reaction to Cardi's song, B. Dot compared the remake and original using Jay-Z's classic explanation to describing the difference between Range Rovers.

"Cardi's version of 'Imaginary Players' is the difference between a 4.0 & 4.6 respectfully," tweeted B. Dot on Saturday (August 16).

Brian “B.Dot” Miller On Cardi B’s “Imaginary Players”

The reference stems from a scene in Jay-Z’s 1998 film, Streets Is Watching. The music video for “Imaginary Players” is featured in the film, which follows a fraudulent rapper as he stalks Jay-Z throughout the club, acquiring his leftovers. 

A standout moment at the end of the visual comes when the fake rapper confronts Hov with the question: Can you tell me the difference between a 4.0 and a 4.6? The question pertains to Land Rover’s Range Rover models of the era. 

The question tests whether Jay-Z truly knows the lifestyle he raps about or if he’s just posturing. Jay-Z calmly replies, “About 30 to 40 grand, cocksucker. Beat it.”

The exchange is both comedic and symbolic, highlighting how shallow pretenders mistake material objects as status markers without understanding their true value. For Jay-Z, the scene reinforces his credibility and sharp wit, underlining that authenticity isn’t just about owning luxury. 

To Jay-Z, it’s about knowing its worth and being able to check anyone who tries to undermine your legitimacy. Jigga approved Cardi B's use of the song as she prepares the release of her new album on September 19.

Cardi's version of "Imaginary Players" has helped catapult Jay-Z's original back into the charts.

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
