It’s Ice Spice’s time to shine, and artists are noticing her light. The “Munch (Feelin U)” hitmaker has been on a whirlwind since her viral track took over the internet. Rappers spit freestyles over her beats, and she’s been co-signed by several chart-toppers. However, one person’s mention made Ice Spice the most excited.

The Bronx rapper comes from a hometown that hosts a plethora of artists who have found success in Hip Hop. During her chat with Ebro in the Morning on Hot 97, Peter Rosenberg wanted to know which reference from another artist was her favorite.

“Um, when Cardi mentioned it in ‘Tomorrow 2,'” said Spice. “I was like, this sh*t is crazy, bro.”

GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” featured Cardi B, who gave a nod to Ice Spice’s “Munch” in her bars.

I don’t speak dog, ho (woof), I don’t care what no b*tch say (no)

I stay on her mind, I got condos in that b*tch head (ah)

She say she don’t f*ck with me (who?), Who said that you can, ho? (No)

That n*gga a munch and he gon’ eat me like a mango

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Ice Spice attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

We may just receive a collaboration between these Bronx beauties in the future. Still, for now, Ice Spice is steadily promoting her recently released EP, Like…? is said to have moved 14,500 units in the first week, but the surprise record is only the beginning of the push Ice is receiving.

She recently told Ebro that her full-length album would arrive sometime this year, but she’s keeping details under wraps as she maps out her big reveal.

Check out the music video for “Tomorrow 2” below and watch her Hot 97 interview above.