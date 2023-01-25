The early sales projections are in for Ice Spice’s highly-anticipated debut extended play, Like..? According to reports from HitsDailyDouble, the project will sell around 14,500 first-week units. This figure will likely land it outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Ice Spice dropped the project on January 20 through 10K Projects and Capitol Records. She had only announced it just hours prior.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 20: Rapper Ice Spice (L) watches the New York Knicks play the Golden State Warriors in the game at Madison Square Garden on December 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The EP features her biggest singles to date, including “Munch (Feelin’ U)”, “Bikini Bottom”, and “In Ha Mood.” The only guest verse on the project comes from Lil Tjay, who appears on “Gangsta Boo.”

“I made the song, and then I was just thinking who I would hear on it really. But I wanted it to be a real genuine collab,” Ice Spice recently told Apple Music 1’s New Music Radio. “We’ve been friends since last year, so I was just like, ‘Yeah, who better than him?’”

She added: “We’re both from the Bronx. I made the song before she passed. Right before, actually. So, yeah. That was a really sad, very exact coincidence.”

Ice Spice also explained the title of the song was in honor of the late Three 6 Mafia rapper of the same name.

“So Gangsta Boo’s fire. RIP Gangsta Boo, too. Feel me?” she said.

While the sales aren’t bad for a surprise debut EP, the critical consensus has been even more impressive. Pitchfork’s review began trending on social media after the outlet gave it a 7.6 rating out of 10. This is the same score for Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and a higher score than many other beloved projects.

