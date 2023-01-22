Ice Spice clones took over Times Square last night (January 21) to promote her new EP, Like..? While the rapper certainly doesn’t need any help making waves, this stunt was pretty engaging and well-received on social media. Moreover, the Internet is discussing new clips of wig-wearing dancers on the street and pairing it with their own thoughts on the album.

Furthermore, Like..? is a collection of some of the 23-year-old’s biggest hits like “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “Bikini Bottom,” and the recent “In Ha Mood.” Also, it includes some new tracks, namely “Princess Diana,” “Actin A Smoochie,” and “Gangsta Boo” with Lil Tjay. Even if it’s not completely new, Ice Spice’s first project sets her up for success.

Other promotional “material” for her music is her developing movements in the industry, especially when it comes to connections. When asked about her relationship with Drake, the Bronx MC said that she has no beef with the Canadian artist. After Drake seemingly dissed her on a song and unfollowed her on Instagram, people wondered what could’ve happened. Although this history is written, she did pop up at his recent show at the Apollo Theater. Things have smoothed out after all.

Regardless, a lot of people loved the Manhattan stunt. “I love creative people so much step out the box sometimes and be different,” wrote one user. However, some did joke around about it, calling the lookalikes a McDonald’s ad or an Annie flash mob. Still, others were more critical of the “marketing” behind it, speaking skeptically about what its effect truly is. Well, it started a conversation, and that’s more than many billboards or videos could say.

“Great idea but how is this suppose to make anyone listen?” one user questioned. “Marketing y’all say?! She should have also brought a billboard with a video of this on Times Square then that’s Marketing.”

Ice Spice lookalikes take over NYC to promote her new EP “Like..?” pic.twitter.com/osrFeMCTOh — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) January 22, 2023

