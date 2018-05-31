lookalikes
- MusicIce Spice Clones Take Over Times SquareThe lookalikes danced to the Bronx rapper's hits to promote her new EP, "Like..?"By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramFake DJ Khaled Tricks Fan In Photos: "I'm Pissed"After sobering up, she realized "this is not who tf I thought it was."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCoi Leray Lookalike Emerges, Tries Pranking Fans At A MallAnother doppelganger wannabe hits Hip Hop.By Erika Marie
- MusicFake Drake Claims He's Not Trying To Be Like Rapper: "I Didn't Ask To Be Famous"He also suggested that he got a heart-shape cut into his hairline before the "Certified Lover Boy" hitmaker.By Erika Marie
- SportsLeBron James Lookalike Steals The Show During Lakers WinLeBron James was impressed with his doppelganger.By Alexander Cole
- Pop Culture"Shark Tank" Star Kevin O'Leary Thinks He Resembles Post MaloneThe "Shark" shared a split photo of his younger self alongside Post and said they could be "long lost cousins."By Erika Marie
- RandomTrina & Marilyn Monroe Lookalike Debate Sparks Wild Celebrity ComparisonsWho are two unlikely stars that you think favor one another?By Erika Marie
- GramSummer Walker Finds Her Doppelganger & Fans Can't Tell Them ApartIt's a pretty close resemblance.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosYoung Versions Of XXXTentacion & PnB Rock Star In "Middle Child"PnB Rock and XXXTentacion have released the video for "Middle Child."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Yachty Lookalike Prank Gets IG Pair Onstage With The RapperHe was scheduled to perform at a school, so two friends pranked their classmatesBy Erika Marie
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Lookalike Removes Breast Implants After One Of Them ExplodesJennifer Pamplona has spent over $500K on plastic surgery to look like Kim Kardashian.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentZoe Kravitz And Her Mom, Lisa Bonet, Are Indistinguishable In New PhotoThe two are twenty years apart!By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicKanye West & Donald Trump Lookalikes Star In Bow Wow's Upcoming Music VideoBow Wow's new video is looking wild. By Matthew Parizot