There’s no one quite like Ice Spice. Upon dropping her debut EP earlier this month, the Bronx-born lyricist sold 15K units. To some this may not sound like a lot. However, it’s key to remember that the 23-year-old only broke out last summer with her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” single.

Her explosive success is a force to be reckoned with. After breaking the internet with six new tracks last weekend, she proudly announced her starring role in Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park campaign. Others honoured with a placement in the advertisement include Offset and one of his young sons.

Ice Spice attends Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out on September 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

To keep the momentum for Like..? going into this weekend, Spice dropped off the visual for “In Ha Mood” on Saturday (January 28). She was filming in her hometown a few weeks back. The lit energy from the behind-the-scenes clips obviously came through on the main cameras.

Though the video looks seamless, it was actually a last-minute decision after plans fell through to film for another song on the EP.

Lil Tjay was due to join the “Princess Diana” artist on set for their “Gangsta Boo” collaboration. Unfortunately, he and several other men were taken into police custody at a traffic stop due to weapons charges.

In her celebratory Instagram post from earlier today, Spice markedly quoted some of her best bars. “Ice how [you] always stay hot? Oh, they mad ‘cus I keep making bops. Oh, she mad ‘cus I’m takin’ ha spot!?”

Thus far, fellow celebrities like Russ, Reginae Carter, and Light Skin Keisha have all dropped by the comment section to gas her up along with thousands of fans.

Check out Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood” music video on YouTube above. Afterward, revisit her recently released Like..? EP here.

[Via]