The song “Munch” by Ice Spice took over the internet for quite some time. The catchy single gained traction across social media platforms like TikTok and brought the Bronx rapper a lot of success. From performing at Rolling Loud to being co-signed by Drake, Ice has accomplished a lot in a short period of time.

Her list of accolades continues to grow, as well-known rapper Cardi B just hopped on her hit song.

The mother of two shared a video with her 141 million followers that displayed her rapping over the “Munch” instrumental. The clip has already garnered millions of views, and her fans anticipate the song’s release.

However, this collaboration might not surprise many, as Cardi has been working with other up-and-coming female artists. She accompanied Memphis native, GloRilla, on “Tomorrow 2,” and the record has, and still is, climbing the charts.

Also, while rapping on the track with Glo, Cardi gave a subtle shoutout to Ice Spice that might have foreshadowed their collab. “She say she don’t f*ck with me/Who said that you can, h*e/That n*gga a munch/and he gone eat me like a mango.”

This remix comes after Cardi’s recent social media wars. For the last couple of weeks, the New York native has been in drama with other female rappers on Twitter. She has shared Akbar V’s sex tape, called JT of the City Girls a “lap dog,” and pulled up on Maliibu Miitch.

Nonetheless, it seems that the reality television star is back to focusing on what’s most important– her music.