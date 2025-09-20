It seems like this long wait for Cardi B's next album was all well worth it because it's doing some incredible things. AM I THE DRAMA? which released yesterday, September 19, has nabbed the New York femcee a Guinness World Record. It's a pretty unique one too and she's got her inventive rollout tactics to thank for it.
Per TMZ Hip Hop, a senior executive at GWR, Kylie Galloway, awarded Cardi, Walmart, Wing Drone Delivery and Atlantic Records for the most deliveries by UAV drones in one hour. The number? 176! The South Bronx native explained this news in a bit more detail via a post on X.
She says that Walmart locations in the Fort Worth, Texas area have been doing this; however, this unique delivery service is now over. "The drones is tired honey. You can't even get it no more from a drone," she said in the video.
But it's still available in stores, and Cardi B made sure to stick her schtick (pun intended). "Support me please. I need the money," she concludes in a weary tone.
It's unclear how much these purchases contributed to AM I THE DRAMA? going platinum just several hours into its release, but we have to assume they did to some extent.
Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA?
However, a majority of the credit goes to Cardi B for including "WAP" and "Up" on the 23-song tracklist. The former is nine times platinum, and the latter is five times. Some folks have been sounding off on the maneuver, while her fans have been nothing but supportive.
Speaking of the noise and drama surrounding the album leading up it its release, it's been stirring up even more afterwards. That's because Cardi B takes shots at a handful of femcees, particularly JT of City Girls fame and BIA, whom she's had a widely known beef with for a while now.
She targets the latter on "Pretty & Petty," dropping a pretty memorable line in the process. "Name five BIA songs, gun pointing to your head / Bow, I'm dead."