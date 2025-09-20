Cardi B Breaks A Unique Guinness World Record With "AM I THE DRAMA?"

BY Zachary Horvath 630 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WWE - 2025 SummerSlam
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 02: Cardi B performs during the WWE 2025 SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 02, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Cardi B's "AM I THE DRAMA?" already went platinum per the RIAA thanks to the inclusions of older hits "Up" and "WAP."

It seems like this long wait for Cardi B's next album was all well worth it because it's doing some incredible things. AM I THE DRAMA? which released yesterday, September 19, has nabbed the New York femcee a Guinness World Record. It's a pretty unique one too and she's got her inventive rollout tactics to thank for it.

Per TMZ Hip Hop, a senior executive at GWR, Kylie Galloway, awarded Cardi, Walmart, Wing Drone Delivery and Atlantic Records for the most deliveries by UAV drones in one hour. The number? 176! The South Bronx native explained this news in a bit more detail via a post on X.

She says that Walmart locations in the Fort Worth, Texas area have been doing this; however, this unique delivery service is now over. "The drones is tired honey. You can't even get it no more from a drone," she said in the video.

But it's still available in stores, and Cardi B made sure to stick her schtick (pun intended). "Support me please. I need the money," she concludes in a weary tone.

It's unclear how much these purchases contributed to AM I THE DRAMA? going platinum just several hours into its release, but we have to assume they did to some extent.

Read More: Ranking The 8 Best Air Jordan 4 Collabs You Might Have Missed

Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA?

However, a majority of the credit goes to Cardi B for including "WAP" and "Up" on the 23-song tracklist. The former is nine times platinum, and the latter is five times. Some folks have been sounding off on the maneuver, while her fans have been nothing but supportive.

Speaking of the noise and drama surrounding the album leading up it its release, it's been stirring up even more afterwards. That's because Cardi B takes shots at a handful of femcees, particularly JT of City Girls fame and BIA, whom she's had a widely known beef with for a while now.

She targets the latter on "Pretty & Petty," dropping a pretty memorable line in the process. "Name five BIA songs, gun pointing to your head / Bow, I'm dead."

Read More: YNW Bortlen Accepts Plea Deal: Everything We Know

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.6K
Cardi B New Album Am I The Drama Platinum Release Hip Hop News Music Cardi B's New Album "Am I The Drama?" Immediately Goes Platinum Upon Release 4.3K
Cardi B Joe Budden Doesnt Write Her Raps Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Claps Back At Joe Budden For Saying She Doesn't Write Her Raps 1298
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.1K
Comments 0