Cardi B's "AM I THE DRAMA?" already went platinum per the RIAA thanks to the inclusions of older hits "Up" and "WAP."

However, a majority of the credit goes to Cardi B for including "WAP" and "Up" on the 23-song tracklist. The former is nine times platinum, and the latter is five times. Some folks have been sounding off on the maneuver, while her fans have been nothing but supportive.

It seems like this long wait for Cardi B 's next album was all well worth it because it's doing some incredible things. AM I THE DRAMA? which released yesterday, September 19, has nabbed the New York femcee a Guinness World Record. It's a pretty unique one too and she's got her inventive rollout tactics to thank for it.

