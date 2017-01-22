Guinness World Record
- MusicTakeoff Tribute Sets Guinness World Record As Largest Tattoo In The WorldA tattoo honoring Takeoff has set a record as the biggest tattoo in the world.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDoja Cat & Nicki Minaj's "Say So" Remix Earns Them A New Guinness World RecordNicki Minaj and Doja Cat will go down in history as the first female rap duo to conquer the Billboard Hot 100.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicRapper Frzy Breaks Guinness World Record After Rapping For 31 HoursGeez!By Chantilly Post
- MusicSnoop Dogg Helps Set A World Record For The World's Largest Gin & JuiceSnoop Dogg really loves his gin and juice. By Matthew Parizot
- ViralMan With 18-Inch Penis Refuses To Have Its Size ReducedA giant penis isn't always a great thing.By hnhh