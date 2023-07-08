A tribute honoring the late Migos rapper Takeoff has set a Guinness World Record. The artist J.R. Outlaw, as well as other artists at Atlanta Ink, Iron Palm Tattoos & Body Piercing, and Pèse Noir, are officially credited with using a 79-foot piece of silicone skin to create a tattoo mural honoring the late rapper.

Outlaw spoke about the piece during a recent interview with Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I think Takeoff was just a big influence in the city and the culture of Atlanta, like in general,” Outlaw told the outlet. “It was really the whole group. They made a real lasting impact on the city, so we just wanted to do something to memorialize him, and that’s really what it was about.”

Takeoff In Concert

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Offset also has his own tattoo tribute to Takeoff that cover his entire back. The Guinness World Record feat comes after Quavo and Offset reunited at the 2023 BET Awards for an on-stage tribute to their late Migos partner. After the show, Offset hopped on Instagram Live, where he named Migos “the greatest group to ever touch the mic.”

“The BET performance was iconic man,” Offset said at the time. “It cleared my soul. Me and my brother Qua, we put that together within 16 hours. Like 15 hours. We land from Paris like at 9pm and go straight to work to figure out how we gon’ put the show together man.”

Takeoff’s Historic Tattoo Tribute

Offset continued: “We do that because we some real stars. We do that, we do this music. We the greatest group to ever touch the mic. RIP my brother Take. We did it for my brother Take.” Check out his full comments on the performance below.

