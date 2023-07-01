In a new clip, Offset is seen surprising fans at Young Nudy’s recent performance in L.A. The clip showcases the artist performing Migos’ hit track featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee.” The crowd was clearly happy he stopped by, as they’re heard enthusiastically reciting the song’s lyrics.

Recently, Offset also reunited with Quavo to put on a performance dedicated the late Migos’ member Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards. The artist discussed the process of putting the performance together during an Instagram Live yesterday. He revealed that they were able to make it all happen in around 16 hours, calling the show “a vibe.” “We’re the greatest group to ever touch the mic,” he also said, “R.I.P. to my brother [Takeoff].”

Offset Performs “Bad and Boujee”

Earlier today, it was also reported that Offset called out fans for editing a photo of Cardi B on social media. She posted a photo sitting in a chair, and users later edited the caption to read “I miss my granny.” The quote was a reference to the first photo Offset shared after he and Cardi split when he was caught cheating on her. He told users, “I really be missing my granny and y’all be on the Internet playing games.”

Offset also recently accused Cardi B, the mother of two of his children, of cheating on him. “My wife f**ed a N***a on me gang yall n***as know how I come,” he wrote on social media. She later responded to the now-deleted message on Twitter, saying, “Don’t pay attention to the country man, y’all. I’m f***in Cardi B. If I was giving this p*ssy to anybody, it would be out. I’m just not anybody. I can’t f***in no regular degular shmegular because they gon tell the world. I can’t f**k nobody in the industry cause they gon tell too. So please boy, stop acting st*pid. Don’t play with me.”

