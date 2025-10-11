Cardi B Apologizes For Telling Fans To Buy Her Album Amid NYC Rent Surge

Cardi B Apology Telling Fans Buy New Album Rent Surge Hip Hop News
Cardi B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso. Cardi B 015. © BRIANA SANCHEZ / EL PASO TIMES, El Paso Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Maybe Cardi B's words and realizations here will inspire her next rollout to cater more explicitly to the United States' financial realities.

Cardi B went all out for her AM I THE DRAMA? album rollout, whether it was New York City subway shenanigans, DoorDash partnerships, pop-up events, or other creative ways to put the new LP out there. Although they weren't super exclusive or expensive for the most part, it still cost folks some cash. Recently – and surprisingly – she expressed some form of regret over telling folks to support her monetarily in this era because of how absurd rent prices have reportedly gotten in her hometown.

As caught by CelebriTeaTalk on YouTube, the Bronx superstar spoke on the high cost of living in the city, with median rent prices reportedly increasing this year per Realtor. Of course, this isn't unique to the Big Apple by any means, but it's expensive enough as it is. With all this in mind, she said she feels bad about her fans spending hard-earned money on her even with their possible financial strains, which makes her even more grateful and appreciative of the success she finds.

"I feel so bad because I didn't realize how quickly they raised the rent prices, and I'm out here asking y'all to buy my album and s**t," Cardi B told fans. "I am so sorry, y'all, I am so sorry. Like, when I was looking at those rent prices, I was so f***ing disgusted. Just because you don't have kids, they need to make it a little bit easier to get welfare, to get a little something, to get a little help. 'Cause how the f**k are you motherf***ers surviving? Y'all are going to have to sell p***y, d**k, and balls."

Cardi B Beef

Elsewhere, Cardi B's other messages to fans are just as directed at her haters these days. That's because of all the rap beefs she finds herself in amid this new album, whether it's longtime foes like Nicki Minaj, past collaborators like JT, or more recent foes like BIA.

Throughout it all, Cardi is still reveling in all the chaos – and yes, the drama. But not the type of chaos that raids her fans' pockets and makes it almost impossible to afford life in New York City and elsewhere.

