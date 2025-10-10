Cardi B Holds Her Own In Wild Twerk-Off With Male Dancer

Cardi B has been having a great time rolling out her new album AM I THE DRAMA?, showing folks a good time even at more serious or benevolent public events. As seen in a video caught by TMZ, she recently attended MISTR's National PrEP Day event in West Hollywood on Thursday (October 9), where she ran into a skimpy male dancer on the "blue carpet."

The two decided to have a twerk-off right then and there, with Cardi somehow holding her own despite being pregnant with her fourth child right now. Just goes to show that skills and talents endure regardless of what their host is going through.

For those unaware, MISTR's event was to provide more medication to communities to reduce the risk of HIV and foster more education and care regarding this initiative. It seems like everyone had a great time at the shindig, whether or not they expected to see the Bronx superstar defend her twerking skills.

Considering all of the notable narratives, moves, and headlines stemming from or around this new LP, we doubt Cardi will stop popping out these days to make her presence felt. Soon enough, she has a new phase of motherhood and an extensive tour to engage with.

Cardi B Beef

However, before handling that, Cardi B has rap beefs to attend. She's currently fighting off disses and attacks from three foes. Nicki Minaj went back and forth on Twitter recently, extending their long-standing tensions in a very ugly way. BIA recently dismissed the "Pretty & Petty" diss track amid the release of her own new record, whereas JT is still throwing shots at Cardi despite her recent jabs on wax.

But the soon-to-be mother of four seems happy to launch her retorts and laugh at the chaos they cause. Will we see more direct responses? Only time will tell...