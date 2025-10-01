Cardi B's "AM I THE DRAMA" Sees Decent Drop In Early Second-Week Sales Update

There's a great chance that Cardi B doesn't stay atop the Billboard Hot 200 next Tuesday. The South Bronx rapper's double platinum sophomore LP, AM I THE DRAMA?, is seeing a decent drop in sales. Per HITS Daily Double, it's looking it's going to slip to number three on the chart.

At this current point, AM I THE DRAMA? is slated to move around 80,000 units, with 7,500 coming from pure sales. That's 7K less than Morgan Wallen's juggernaut that is I'm The Problem and the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack. The latter is projected to sell 105,000 copies.

Overall, seeing this slippage isn't all that shocking as its natural for any album to lose its chart positioning in the ensuing weeks. However, in the same breath, it is a bit shocking that Cardi B is most likely falling behind projects a few months older than hers.

Morgan Wallen's record dropped in mid-May, whereas the Netflix soundtrack released in late June.

Cardi B's return was highly awaited. She was seven years removed from her Grammy-winning debut Invasion of Privacy. A lot of things transpired in her life in that time, such as beefs growing nastier, her divorce from Offset, and more.

But despite all of those things that could work in her favor, we are still seeing a solid dip in sales.

Cardi B Nicki Minaj Beef

In case you forgot (or didn't hear), Cardi B was able to hit 200,000 units. Previously, she was projected to sell 125-150K. Ultimately, there is still time for her to move back up the ladder. But more times than not, these projections stay the course.

This might be good news for Nicki Minaj as she can use this as more ammunition in her beef with Cardi. Since the latter's return, their feud has ramped back up. The self-proclaimed Queen of New York took to her X to talk more smack about her album, while also making things a little too personal.

"Kulture u a roach & a monkey. Like your sister." "Kulture vulture you ugly too." She wrote. Of course, Kulture is one of Cardi B's children, so this was a pretty shocking thing to see her say. Fans online called her out immediately for taking her beef with her foe too far.