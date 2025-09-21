Cardi B Tearfully Thanks Fans For Praising New Album "Am I The Drama?"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 527 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Tears Thanks Fans New Album Am I The Drama Hip Hop News
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B performs "Finesse" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Although Cardi B just got first week sales projections for her new album "Am I The Drama?," she's focusing on the Bardi Gang's reception now.

Cardi B has a lot of reasons to feel pressure right now, but when it comes to her new album Am I The Drama?, she's keeping a positive perspective. You've probably seen many debates and divisive takes on social media already, some fairer than most. But for her, that pales in comparison to how her fans have received her long-awaited sophomore LP.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the Bronx superstar took to a social media livestream with a thankful video message. While shedding tears, she thanked the Bardi Gang for their praises and explained how this means more to her and her hard-working mentality than any commercial success could.

"What I'm most grateful about is how good people are receiving my music," Cardi B told her fans. "I have seen so many beautiful compliments, and that means so much to me coming from you guys. Because I put a lot of work in this in this album and I've had a lot of feelings doing this album. For you guys to be saying all these beautiful things... It's getting to the point that I don’t even know which which song I should do a music video to next. Because you guys have been receiving it so well. And that s**t means so much to me. Thank you so much. That s**t really feels so good.

Read More: JT Slams Cardi B In Apparent Response To "Am I The Drama?" Diss

Cardi B Tour

"The numbers are doing amazing," Cardi B remarked about her new album's sales. "But it's expected for the numbers to do good because it's such an anticipated album. But for people to say so many beautiful things about my art... That s**t means a lot and I'm very, very thankful. I'm just so grateful for you guys. Everybody's showing me so much love, from fans to people that I'm making them fans, celebrities, so many beautiful people."

Of course, we will see how reception ages over time, but things look very promising and loving right now. With a massive tour on the way, hopefully Cardi continues to feel this love throughout chaotic celebrity happenings. Her fans, priority number one, will definitely keep it going.

Read More: Cardi B Confirms Her Pregnancy Won't Impact "Little Miss Drama" Tour Dates

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Label Underestimated NYC Pop Up Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Claims Her Label "Underestimated" Her Massive NYC Pop-Up 2.9K
News: Kamala Harris Rally at Wisconsin State Fair Park Music Cardi B Reveals The Status Of Her New Song That Takes Shots At Offset 45.5K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMPACT AWARDS Music Cardi B's Long-Awaited Album, "Am I The Drama?," Elicits Passionate Fan Reactions 853
Wireless Festival: Finsbury Park Music Cardi B Teases Huge Update On New Album And Fans Think It's Coming Soon 1.7K
Comments 0