Cardi B Tearfully Thanks Fans For Praising New Album "Am I The Drama?"

Cardi B has a lot of reasons to feel pressure right now, but when it comes to her new album Am I The Drama?, she's keeping a positive perspective. You've probably seen many debates and divisive takes on social media already, some fairer than most. But for her, that pales in comparison to how her fans have received her long-awaited sophomore LP.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the Bronx superstar took to a social media livestream with a thankful video message. While shedding tears, she thanked the Bardi Gang for their praises and explained how this means more to her and her hard-working mentality than any commercial success could.

"What I'm most grateful about is how good people are receiving my music," Cardi B told her fans. "I have seen so many beautiful compliments, and that means so much to me coming from you guys. Because I put a lot of work in this in this album and I've had a lot of feelings doing this album. For you guys to be saying all these beautiful things... It's getting to the point that I don’t even know which which song I should do a music video to next. Because you guys have been receiving it so well. And that s**t means so much to me. Thank you so much. That s**t really feels so good.

Cardi B Tour

"The numbers are doing amazing," Cardi B remarked about her new album's sales. "But it's expected for the numbers to do good because it's such an anticipated album. But for people to say so many beautiful things about my art... That s**t means a lot and I'm very, very thankful. I'm just so grateful for you guys. Everybody's showing me so much love, from fans to people that I'm making them fans, celebrities, so many beautiful people."