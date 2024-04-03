Cardi B And Ice Spice Shut Down Beef Rumors By Sharing Pictures Of Them Together

Short-lived rumors of a Twitter beef were quickly squashed.

Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out

Earlier this week, a seemingly imaginary beef sparked in the minds of many rap fans. That came when Ice Spice was brought into a discussion Cardi B was having online about parents and heritage. "Same reason why you felt comfortable calling me a Mexican when I’m Dominican and I asked you why you feel comfortable calling me a Mexican when ice and jharell Jerome Zoe Saldana are Dominicans and you don’t do that to them" a tweet Cardi made in response to a fan online reads. Spice caught the mention of her and posted a quote tweet. "no offense bardi its cus i have a dominican parent & a black one" Spice's response reads.

Thankfully, Cardi didn't seem to take any offense. "I think there might be some confusion on what was said, I asked why he feels so comfortable calling me Mexican? I have no Mexican parents. My mom is Trini.. she came out of a whole black woman. My father is Dominican…I’m Dominican just like you. I also used other Dominicans as an example because as you should know a lot of times we get clustered into one because of the language," her response aiming to clarify reads. She concluded the second tweet with a request to see the picture the pair took together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, which Ice Spice was happy to oblige. Check out the pictures she shared below.

Cardi B And Ice Spice Pose For Pictures Together

In response to Cardi's request Ice Spice is happy to share. She quote tweeted with two pictures of the pair both sporting black dresses during the Vanity Fair Oscars party. The post has already racked up more than 60k likes on Twitter in just a few hours.

Cardi recently made an appearance on the new Shakira album. The pair teamed up for the track "Punteria" which made its debut on the Hot 100 this week. What do you think of Ice Spice sharing pictures of her and Cardi B together at a party? Do you think there was ever any beef between the two rappers in the first place? Let us know in the comment section below.

