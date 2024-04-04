Cardi B Fans Suspect Nearly Nude Instagram Photo Is Her New Album Cover

Cardi B has been teasing her upcoming album for months now, giving listeners a taste of what's to come with singles "Like What (Freestyle)" and "Enough (Miami)." She's confirmed that the project will arrive sometime this year, though she's yet to announce a firm release date. Either way, fans continue to beg her to drop, and some speculate that her sophomore effort is imminent.

This speculation was only compounded today when Cardi hopped on social media to share a new photo. In her latest Instagram post, the femcee stuns in next to nothing, wearing an angelic veil carried by birds. The post has commenters suspicious, with some guessing that it's the cover of her next album.

Cardi B's Latest IG Post Leaves Fans Suspicious

"WHATS GOING ON BELCALIS," one Instagram user asks. "It’s giving Album cover viiiibes," another writes. Countless other fans are leaving their guesses in her comments section, and most are convinced this is the biggest hint she's dropped yet. "Jack your set," Cardi captioned the post. While it's unconfirmed whether or not this is actually the album cover, supporters can agree that it means something big. Of course, critics are also out in full force comparing the hitmaker to other femcees, but she's made it clear in recent weeks that she doesn't plan to engage.

During a chat with fans on X Spaces at the end of last month, she declared that she's over rap beef, and wants to be left out of any and all drama. "I'm so done with it," she explained. "I'm done with b****es, I'm done with the arguing. If anybody want to see me, they can fight me. I got short nails now. So, if anybody got an issue with me, they can link up and fight me." What do you think of Cardi B's latest Instagram post? What about fans speculating that it's her next album cover? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

